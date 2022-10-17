Read full article on original website
Aptos Ruffles Feathers As It Enters Crowded Layer 1 Race
Aptos, a much-hyped Layer 1 blockchain, went live yesterday to a chorus of doubt. Despite a 47% drop on the first day of trading, Aptos’ APT token already stands at a $971M market cap, according to CoinGecko. Criticism has been wide-ranging — Cobie, one of crypto’s leading influencers, expressed...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Shortage of Goerli Testnet Ether Puts the Squeeze on Devs
Developers are hoarding Goerli testnet Ether, resulting in a widespread shortage of the coin, according to data from websites that distribute tokens. As a result, developers must pay a premium to access what are intended to be freely distributed coins. Without Goerli ETH, devs cannot experiment on the test network, posing a threat to innovation on the Ethereum blockchain.
Polygon Builds Web3 Mojo With LatAm Fintech Deal
In a move that accelerates Polygon’s momentum, the Layer 2 network announced that Nubank, Latin America’s leading fintech, plans to launch its own chain and token with Polygon’s technology. “This move will open the gateway for 70mn+ Nubank users to the web3 space,” Polygon tweeted. Nubank’s...
Vitalik Accidentally Created “THE” Protocol
In the middle of a bear market and with crypto prices moving pretty much sideways all week, trading activity in decentralized exchanges is spiking to the highest in over a year. What explains this? That is THE question. This story is a great example of how this space is never...
Startup Adapts Credit Default Swap Model to Unsecured Crypto Loans
Credit default swaps are the stuff of financial lore. These complex instruments played a role in the subprime mortgage crash of 2008 and featured in the celebrated account of that cataclysm, “The Big Short.”. Now a variation on credit default swaps have come to crypto. $2.5M Round. A new...
Polygon’s Embrace of ZK Testnet May Usher in Vibrant Season for Crypto
On-Chain Markets Report by Gabriel Halm, IntoTheBlock. Polygon announced their zkEVM testnet with a bang on Oct 10th. Both Aave and Uniswap are deploying their dApps alongside Lens protocol and the gaming studio Midnight Society. Spotlighting influential DeFi protocols such as Aave and Uniswap help to convey that Polygon intends...
Governance Project Uses ‘Contests’ to Help DAOs Improve Decisionmaking
Managing DAOs may be one of the most serious issues in decentralized finance. Yet an outfit called jokedao is betting its unorthodox approach, and a dash of humor, may be just the trick. Jokedao, a three month-old project co-founded by entrepreneurs David Phelps and Sean McCaffery, has developed a software...
Outside Devcon Colombians Search For Pragmatic Ways to Use Crypto
One evening last week, three students from the Universidad Sergio Arboleda arrived at a cultural center in Bogota’s chic Chapinero district to learn about cryptocurrencies. They were there to attend an event called “Integracíon,” and it promised to teach them the basics: how to create a wallet, bridge and swap tokens, claim NFTs, and register ENS usernames.
Aave Releases Technical Details Of GHO Stablecoin
Aave Companies, one of the contributors developing the Aave protocol, has released a technical paper on Aave’s upcoming GHO stablecoin, along with the results of its first security audit. GHO is an overcollateralized dollar-backed stablecoin that was proposed in July. The project was greenlit by the community on July...
More Than Half of Ethereum Network is Excluding U.S.-Sanctioned Wallets
Just two months after the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Tornado Cash, more than half of the blocks on the Ethereum network appear to be excluding transactions from the sanctioned wallets, according to data from MEV Watch. Martin Koppelmann, the co-founder of Gnosis, described the statistic as a “sad milestone in...
Fidelity’s Embrace of Ethereum Augurs More Institutional Adoption
Fidelity Investments, the TradFi asset management goliath, plans to launch Ethereum trading and custody services for institutional clients beginning Oct. 28, according to a memo Fidelity sent to its customers. The move, which will be executed by Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the firm, deepens its commitment to cryptocurrency....
What Is Cryptocurrency?
The 21st century arguably changed course with the advent of blockchain technology. One of its key features, of course, is cryptocurrency, the digital money powered by blockchain’s peer-to-peer (P2P) mechanics. Thirteen years after the introduction of Bitcoin, these digital assets reached a turning point in 2021 in terms of...
