Man City rage at Jurgen Klopp for fanning flames as coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and bus attacked at Liverpool

By Martin Blackburn
 5 days ago
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been accused by Manchester City of stirring up bad feeling between the clubs ahead of Sunday’s powderkeg clash.

The top brass at the Etihad were deeply unhappy with Klopp’s ‘irresponsible’ words in his press conference on Friday.

Man City believes Jurgen Klopp's pre-match words contributed to flashpoints against Liverpool Credit: PA
Pep Guardiola was pelted by coins at Anfield while City's bus was attacked after the 1-0 defeat Credit: AFP
One of the windows on City's bus was damaged

They felt that his observations about state-owned clubs — such as City, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain — were ‘borderline xenophobic’.

And as the fallout from the bad-tempered clash at Anfield intensified yesterday, the feeling in Manchester was that Klopp’s pre-match comments contributed to the flashpoints.

City also alleged their team bus was again targeted by home fans following the 1-0 defeat — with pictures of a crack in the vehicle’s windscreen emerging.

Charity Ref Support UK called for a probe into the touchline behaviour of Premier League bosses after Klopp’s dismissal at Anfield.

Guardiola also sarcastically whipped up the home crowd behind the dugout after Phil Foden’s goal was ruled out by VAR — and City say that the Spaniard was pelted with three coins, totalling £2.50, and a piece of chewing gum.

City plan to complain to the FA but anticipate the second-half incident will be included in ref Anthony Taylor’s report.

Liverpool were furious about ‘vile’ chants from the visiting supporters during the game.

But they have started their own investigation into the coin-throwing allegations.

However, the FA are unlikely to take action over any of those incidents — which also saw Klopp sent to the stands — as their powers are limited.

Sources indicated they would be dealt with by Merseyside Police, who issued a statement last night.

It read: “We can confirm we are working closely with Liverpool and Manchester City to understand a number of reported incidents which took place at the match at Anfield.

“We have been made aware that offensive and disorderly behaviour has taken place during the game, including allegations of coin-throwing and offensive graffiti sprayed in the away section.

“We have also been made aware of an allegation that a Manchester City team coach was damaged.”

The statement said there had been no reports of items being thrown at the visitors’ bus — although photos appear to suggest it took place.

City say they have CCTV footage from inside the bus of the incident, which is the third time their vehicle has been targeted at Anfield.

The champions felt Klopp’s pre-match comments about his team being unable to compete with oil-rich clubs added an unnecessary extra tension to an already highly-charged fixture.

But Liverpool are understood to be furious about the suggestions expressed by City.

Klopp is awaiting the ref’s report to learn if he will face a one-match touchline ban, after he screamed at linesman Gary Beswick for missing a foul on Mo Salah.

Ref Support UK CEO Martin Cassidy told the BBC: “Klopp and Pep behaving like that, it is replicated. The time has come to have some form of inquiry into touchline behaviour.”

