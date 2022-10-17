Read full article on original website
Farmers Brace for Water Cuts to Help River
As the Colorado River water crisis deepens amid withering drought in the West, Imperial Valley growers with historic rights to water from the river are making calculations on whether to farm or fallow. This month, the Imperial Irrigation District, which supplies Colorado River water to farmers in America’s largest growing...
The Department of Water Resources Looks to Improve Runoff Forecasting as it Plans for Another Dry Year
At the September meeting of the California Water Commission, commissioners were given a briefing by the Department of Water Resources on their preparations for yet another dry year and the steps they are taking to prepare the State Water Project for climate extremes and the challenges of drought, flood, and wildfire.
Opinion: Arizona Must Slash Colorado River Water Use by Next Year. Here are 4 Ways to Do It
All eyes are on Arizona and the six other Colorado River basin states that recently missed the federal government’s deadline to adopt a plan that substantially cuts water usage in just one year. The 23rd consecutive year of drought, fueled by climate change, has accelerated the basin’s water crisis....
