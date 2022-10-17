The Cody Filly Volleyball team will take to their home floor for the final time, on Saturday, as they play host to Riverton for Senior Day. The Fillies enter the contest as the No. 2 seed in the 4A Northwest Conference (4A has gone back to quadrant match ups at regionals). They boast a 20-2 overall record, 3-2 in quad play. The Fillies have locked up the No. 2 seed, out of their quadrant for the post-season. With the Fillies set for Senior Day I caught up with Head Coach Nicole Gwynn to preview the contest.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO