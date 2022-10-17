Joseph P. Olivero, 91, of Armington formerly of Elliott peacefully passed away at 10:13 pm Wednesday October 19, 2022 at his son’s home. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Service will follow beginning at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Elliott Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family to be given to a charity of the family’s choice that will be decided later.

ARMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO