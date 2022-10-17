Read full article on original website
PBL football faces Prairie Central in first round of IHSA Class 3A playoffs
PAXTON – The postseason will serve as a much-needed fresh start for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team. The Panthers enter the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on a four-game losing streak and as a No. 16 seed after winning their first five games of the season, but head coach Josh Pritchard is taking solace in the notion that each team starts the playoffs with a 0-0 record.
PBL boys, girls cross country teams advance to sectionals
CHRISMAN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys and girls cross country teams advance to the St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional next week at Dodds Park. The girls were led in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A Chrisman Regional by a fourth-place finish from Trixie Johnson. The boys were led by a second-place finish from Aiden Kerr.
PBL 7th-grade girls basketball loses 37-15 to Iroquois West in TCC Tourney
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 37-15 to Iroquois West in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday. Tessa Boehme had nine points for PBL while Payton Luebchow, Tinley Boehme and Mackenzie Garrelts each had two points. For Iroquois West, Autumn Miller...
PBL volleyball loses in three sets to St. Thomas More
CHAMPAIGN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loa varsity volleyball team concluded regular-season play with a three-set loss to St. Thomas More on Thursday. Bailey Bruns led PBL (15-17, 3-6 Illini Prairie Conference) in kills with nine while Aubrey Busboom had 20 assists and two aces, Gracelyn Greenburg had three blocks, Araya Stack had 11 assists and Trixie Johnson had two aces.
PBL freshman football loses 14-12 to St. Joseph-Ogden
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team lost 14-12 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday. With the loss, PBL ended its season with a record of 6-1. Mason Vaughan scored on a 45-yard touchdown run with 6:09 left in the second quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 7-6. After SJO went into halftime leading 14-6, Vaughan found Tyler Cole on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 14-12.
GCMS 8th-grade girls basketball wins 32-6 over Tri-Point in first round of TCC Tournament
CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 32-6 over Tri-Point in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday. Lilyan Sizemore led GCMS (12-0) in scoring with 17 points while Josie Kleist added seven points and Avery Hyatt chipped in four points. Ella Reynolds collected four rebounds.
Cissna Park volleyball defeats Iroquois West 25-16, 25-14
GILMAN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team won 25-16, 25-14 over Iroquois West on Thursday. Brooklyn Stadeli had 12 kills for Cissna Park (27-6, 10-2 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Josie Neukomm and Regan King had six and five kills, respectively. Sophie Duis had three aces while Mikayla...
Obituary: Donald Unzicker
Donald E. Unzicker, 66, of Foosland formerly of Gibson City passed away Wednesday October 19, 2022 at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 pm Monday October 24, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday October 25, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to GCMSF High School Wrestling.
5K run/walk to take place Nov. 19 in Gibson City
GIBSON CITY – A 5K run/walk will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City. Check-in will be at noon-12:45 p.m., with the run/walk to start at 1 p.m. Online registration is available. Registration can also be sent to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School, located...
Obituary: Troy Jamison
Troy Allen Jamison, 56, of Bellflower passed away Friday October 14, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 pm Friday October 21, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday October 22, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Paxton Police Blotter (Oct. 20, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Benjamin K. Mason, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 300 block of East Summer Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer patroling the area allegedly saw Mason disobey a stop sign at the intersection of Union and Summer streets on the city’s southeast side while driving a 2014 Hyundai Tucson sport-utility vehicle, which was seized by police under city ordinance.
License-plate-reading cameras could be coming to Paxton
PAXTON — Automated license-plate readers could be coming to Paxton, giving local police another crime-fighting tool that could prove particularly valuable in responding to crimes as they happen or in follow-up investigations. “The technology behind this is awesome,” Police Chief Coy Cornett told the city council during its monthly...
Obituary: Joseph Olivero
Joseph P. Olivero, 91, of Armington formerly of Elliott peacefully passed away at 10:13 pm Wednesday October 19, 2022 at his son’s home. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Service will follow beginning at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Elliott Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family to be given to a charity of the family’s choice that will be decided later.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Additional charges filed against former House Speaker Michael Madigan
Back in March, former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan was indicted on several federal corruption charges related to a bribery scheme involving the utility giant Commonwealth Edison. A few days ago, more charges were filed against Madigan, this time in connection to a probe involving AT&T. AT&T entered into...
Obituary: Steve Coplea
Steve Coplea, age 70, of Dallas, TX, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Dallas. He was born on November 6, 1951, in Paxton, the son of Gib and Juanita (Wilkey) Coplea. He is survived by one sister, Dawn (John) Overstreet of Paxton; one brother,...
Chicago men arrested in Paxton after assortment of cannabis products, cash found in traffic stop
PAXTON — Two men from Chicago were arrested by Paxton police on felony cannabis-dealing charges on Friday, Oct. 14, after a large assortment of marijuana products plus $1,800 in cash were found in their possession during a traffic stop. Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the two men —...
Paxton man, his ex-girlfriend charged with intimidation, violating order of protection
PAXTON — A Paxton man awaiting trial on felony charges alleging he kept his girlfriend in their home against her will and repeatedly beat her over the course of a weekend in early September is facing additional felony charges alleging he tried to intimidate her through threatening text messages he instructed an ex-girlfriend to send.
