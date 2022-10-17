ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Farmers Brace for Water Cuts to Help River

As the Colorado River water crisis deepens amid withering drought in the West, Imperial Valley growers with historic rights to water from the river are making calculations on whether to farm or fallow. This month, the Imperial Irrigation District, which supplies Colorado River water to farmers in America’s largest growing...
Recreation Groups Ask for More Inclusion in Colorado Water Plan

Colorado’s river-recreation community is asking for more recognition in the update to the state’s Water Plan. In a Sept. 30 comment letter addressed to the Colorado Water Conservation Board Director Rebecca Mitchell and Gov. Jared Polis, a group of recreation, environmental-conservation organizations and local businesses ask for river recreation to play a more prominent role in the roadmap for Colorado’s water future.
Interior Announces $137 Million for California Dam Projects

While many environmentalists oppose the construction and expansion of dams, the Biden Administration believes in the value of above-ground water storage. The Department of Interior on Monday announced $210 million in funding for water storage and conveyance projects in the western United States.
