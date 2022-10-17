Read full article on original website
Farmers Brace for Water Cuts to Help River
As the Colorado River water crisis deepens amid withering drought in the West, Imperial Valley growers with historic rights to water from the river are making calculations on whether to farm or fallow. This month, the Imperial Irrigation District, which supplies Colorado River water to farmers in America’s largest growing...
Recreation Groups Ask for More Inclusion in Colorado Water Plan
Colorado’s river-recreation community is asking for more recognition in the update to the state’s Water Plan. In a Sept. 30 comment letter addressed to the Colorado Water Conservation Board Director Rebecca Mitchell and Gov. Jared Polis, a group of recreation, environmental-conservation organizations and local businesses ask for river recreation to play a more prominent role in the roadmap for Colorado’s water future.
The Department of Water Resources Looks to Improve Runoff Forecasting as it Plans for Another Dry Year
At the September meeting of the California Water Commission, commissioners were given a briefing by the Department of Water Resources on their preparations for yet another dry year and the steps they are taking to prepare the State Water Project for climate extremes and the challenges of drought, flood, and wildfire.
Interior Announces $137 Million for California Dam Projects
While many environmentalists oppose the construction and expansion of dams, the Biden Administration believes in the value of above-ground water storage. The Department of Interior on Monday announced $210 million in funding for water storage and conveyance projects in the western United States.
