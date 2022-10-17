Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Related
Arlington police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in the roadway early Saturday morning. Officers were called at about 2:49 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of West Division Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive near the roadway, police said.
Two hospital employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody
DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
fox4news.com
Suspect breaks into Denton City Hall, does $10K worth of damage, police say
DENTON, Texas - One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Denton City Hall and doing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage on Friday night. Police arrested 48-year-old David Lopez and charged him with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. The city says just after 10 p.m. a city employee...
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Police search for woman who allegedly fled fatal hit-and-run
After a fatal hit-and-run this summer, the Dallas Police Department has asked for help to identify a suspect linked to the incident. The suspect is described as a woman in a dark SUV.
police1.com
Video: Texas SWAT sniper fatally wounds suspect after man points gun at officers
FORT WORTH, Texas — Firing one round into his forearm and neck from across the street, a Fort Worth police SWAT sniper shot a man to death when he pointed a gun at other officers, according to an account the police department released on Thursday. Police were in a...
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
fox4news.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
fox4news.com
Playground dedicated to honor man killed in 2021 shooting
University Park named the park Murzen Playground at Coffee Park. Chris Murzen helped get the barrier-free playground built in the mid-2000s.
fox4news.com
Growing memorial for fallen police officer at Carrollton police headquarters
CARROLLTON, Texas - Tributes continue to pour in for a Carrollton police officer killed in a crash late Tuesday night. A patrol car outside of Carrollton police headquarters has turned into a makeshift memorial, with the public dropping off flowers, stuffed animals and more for Officer Steve Nothem. On Thursday,...
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
fox4news.com
Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Candlelight Vigil. When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Keller Officer Who Ordered Driver's Dad Arrested, Pepper Sprayed, Pleads Guilty
A former Keller police officer who resigned last year after the city agreed to a settlement with a man who accused the officer of excessive force and of profiling his son has pleaded guilty to official oppression in the same case. Blake Shimanek was a sergeant with the Keller Police...
WFAA
Two North Texas police departments mourning the loss of officers following fatal crashes
For the first time in the department's history, a Carrollton police officer has died in a crash on PGBT. In Dallas, a funeral service is underway for Ofc. Arellano.
37-Year-Old-Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Azle (Azle, TX)
According to the Azle Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Azle on Thursday. The crash happened at the 1300 block of NW Parkway near the Russell Feed Store at around 8 a.m.
Fort Worth police release photo of car connected to teenager's fatal shooting in April
Fort Worth police now have a photo of a car connected to a fatal shooting in April. An after-prom party was going on at an address on Altamesa when at least two shooters opened fire on the crowd of mostly teenagers.
Comments / 0