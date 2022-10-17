ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

WFAA

Arlington police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in the roadway early Saturday morning. Officers were called at about 2:49 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of West Division Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive near the roadway, police said.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Two hospital employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody

DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect breaks into Denton City Hall, does $10K worth of damage, police say

DENTON, Texas - One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Denton City Hall and doing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage on Friday night. Police arrested 48-year-old David Lopez and charged him with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. The city says just after 10 p.m. a city employee...
DENTON, TX
wbap.com

Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
BEDFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
DALLAS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie

Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer

CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Candlelight Vigil. When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson...
CARROLLTON, TX

