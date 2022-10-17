Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas felon accused in drug deal death
STEVENS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in February have made an arrest. Eight months ago, police found a man unresponsive in the 100 Block of South Wilson in Hugoton, according to a media release. With the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Liberal Police, authorities...
Police: SW Kan. woman texted 911 for help after violent attack
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged violent attack on a woman. Just after 9p.m October 17, police were dispatched to the north part of Garden City after 911 communications received an inaudible call from a woman. She then texted 911 stating she needed help.
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
Sheriff: Fuel card skimmers seized from gas pump in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after fuel card skimmers were found in the gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, 104 N Main Street, in Ingalls on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Department. Authorities reminded the public who may have used a debit or credit card recently to purchase...
🏈 HUTCHCC: No. 1 Dragons hang 65 on Broncbusters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Any team would have been content with a 27-7 halftime lead at Garden City — not the No. 1 Dragons. Garden City (receiving votes in the Top 15 poll) entered the game 3-4 overall, but 3-1 in conference play. The Broncbusters first three losses of the season came when head coach Tom Minnick could not physically coach his team because of health issues. Upon his return, Garden City rolled to three straight wins before dropping a three-point decision against then-No. 9 Snow.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0