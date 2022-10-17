Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s fast-growing bioscience industry
In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
Drive-Through job, resource fair to be held in Chadron
Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair in Chadron on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot. Information and registration are located under Career Fairs at: https://www.csc.edu/careerservices/
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
Hunters urged to be wary of potential fire hazards due to prolonged drought conditions
A spark. That’s all it takes to ignite a wildfire. With the pheasant and rifle deer season openers rapidly approaching, hunters are reminded to act responsibly in the field and to do their part in the prevention of wildfires. According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln drought monitor (droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), 80%...
'Trunk or Treat' to be held in Chadron
Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis will hold Trunk or Treat in downtown Chadron on Oct. 28 from 5 pm. - 7 p.m.
Snow-Redfern Foundation awards project grant funds to non-profits
Alliance –The Snow-Redfern Foundation recognizes the impactful work of 38 Nebraska non-profits through 2022 project grant funding. Snow-Redfern Foundation’s focus is partnering with nonprofit organizations to provide them the funding, support, and other resources to do more of the things they do best for kids. Project grants are one of the ways in which that support is extended each year, with emphasis on funding projects that foster the greatest impact related to well-being, education, and basic needs of children and youth.
Street, alley tree trimming begins in Alliance Homestead Addition
Alliance, NE – Panhandle Tree Service will begin trimming trees for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys this week, weather permitting. Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. This project will take place in the Homestead Addition. For questions or concerns please...
Chadron Bomgaars to hold 'Ladies Night'
The Chadron Bomgaars will hold on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bomgaars will be donating 5% of the evening's total sales to local cancer centers and/or hospitals in the communities they serve. In Chadron donates will go to Circle of Light and Chadron Community Hospital.
Interactive display open in Chadron's King Library
CHADRON – An interactive display, What Were You Wearing, in the King Library through the end of October is helping bring awareness to campus about sexual assault. The exhibit features a QR code that links to an online form where individuals can anonymously submit their stories of surviving sexual assault. When first-hand accounts are submitted, Interim Title IX Coordinator Morgan Cullan reviews them, prints the statements, and displays them in the exhibit along with clothes that match the description of what survivors said they were wearing when assaulted.
2022 One Book One Nebraska author, Agee, to present at Chadron State College
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Distinguished Writer Series will feature Jonis Agee, recipient of the 2022 One Book One Nebraska, in two presentations Nov. 3. Agee will read from her novel, The Bones of Paradise, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Center. The free, public book discussion will cover the issues the novel raises about living in western Nebraska, according to organizers of the event Dr. Matt Evertson and Markus Jones. Agee will also give a public reading in the Sandoz Center at 6 p.m. The presentation will be broadcast online at chadronstate.tv.
City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage
Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
No pheasants available to be released for youth season, Thanksgiving weekend
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters it will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday this year. Unlike past years, vendors were unable to provide the pheasants this year. The statewide youth season is Oct. 22-23, but only youth ages 15 and...
Troopers complete construction zone, speeding campaigns
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed multiple enforcement campaigns focused on construction zones and excessive speeding in several parts of the state. “These efforts are important, not only for the motoring public, but also for the crews working in these construction zones,” said...
Neb., 5 other states appeal dismissal of suit over student loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration's program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was...
Nextlink to pour $50M into Kansas, Nebraska rural broadband access
On Aug. 31, a little-known but fast-growing broadband company received nearly half a billion dollars from the federal government to expand rural access, including in Kansas and Nebraska. Texas-based Nextlink Internet plans to deploy a mix of fiber and fixed wireless services across 11 states with funding from the Federal...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Chadron police remind community about recreational vehicles ordinance
Fall is upon us and snow may come at any day. With that we would like to remind all of our community members that City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage was changed in December of 2016 in an effort to keep our roadways clear of trailers during the winter making snow removal easier.
More details released on New Alliance Bean fire
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at New Alliance Bean and Grain early Thursday morning on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385. The Alliance Fire Department responded with several tanker trucks and a ladder truck. Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schrum said the fire...
NDOT-September Traffic Fatalities up over 2021
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has released the Traffic fatality statistics for September of 2022. During the month of September, thirty-six people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways. These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes. Nine of the twenty-seven vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts,...
Nebraska Game & Parks News and Notes
Deer are more active this time of the fall. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suggestions to help drivers avoid deer-vehicle accidents and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. During the breeding season, bucks become...
