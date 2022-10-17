ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s fast-growing bioscience industry

In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
Snow-Redfern Foundation awards project grant funds to non-profits

Alliance –The Snow-Redfern Foundation recognizes the impactful work of 38 Nebraska non-profits through 2022 project grant funding. Snow-Redfern Foundation’s focus is partnering with nonprofit organizations to provide them the funding, support, and other resources to do more of the things they do best for kids. Project grants are one of the ways in which that support is extended each year, with emphasis on funding projects that foster the greatest impact related to well-being, education, and basic needs of children and youth.
Chadron Bomgaars to hold 'Ladies Night'

The Chadron Bomgaars will hold on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bomgaars will be donating 5% of the evening's total sales to local cancer centers and/or hospitals in the communities they serve. In Chadron donates will go to Circle of Light and Chadron Community Hospital.
Interactive display open in Chadron's King Library

CHADRON – An interactive display, What Were You Wearing, in the King Library through the end of October is helping bring awareness to campus about sexual assault. The exhibit features a QR code that links to an online form where individuals can anonymously submit their stories of surviving sexual assault. When first-hand accounts are submitted, Interim Title IX Coordinator Morgan Cullan reviews them, prints the statements, and displays them in the exhibit along with clothes that match the description of what survivors said they were wearing when assaulted.
2022 One Book One Nebraska author, Agee, to present at Chadron State College

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Distinguished Writer Series will feature Jonis Agee, recipient of the 2022 One Book One Nebraska, in two presentations Nov. 3. Agee will read from her novel, The Bones of Paradise, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Center. The free, public book discussion will cover the issues the novel raises about living in western Nebraska, according to organizers of the event Dr. Matt Evertson and Markus Jones. Agee will also give a public reading in the Sandoz Center at 6 p.m. The presentation will be broadcast online at chadronstate.tv.
City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage

Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
Troopers complete construction zone, speeding campaigns

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed multiple enforcement campaigns focused on construction zones and excessive speeding in several parts of the state. “These efforts are important, not only for the motoring public, but also for the crews working in these construction zones,” said...
More details released on New Alliance Bean fire

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at New Alliance Bean and Grain early Thursday morning on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385. The Alliance Fire Department responded with several tanker trucks and a ladder truck. Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schrum said the fire...
NDOT-September Traffic Fatalities up over 2021

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has released the Traffic fatality statistics for September of 2022. During the month of September, thirty-six people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways. These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes. Nine of the twenty-seven vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts,...
Nebraska Game & Parks News and Notes

Deer are more active this time of the fall. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suggestions to help drivers avoid deer-vehicle accidents and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. During the breeding season, bucks become...
