ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waternewsnetwork.com

Farmers Brace for Water Cuts to Help River

As the Colorado River water crisis deepens amid withering drought in the West, Imperial Valley growers with historic rights to water from the river are making calculations on whether to farm or fallow. This month, the Imperial Irrigation District, which supplies Colorado River water to farmers in America’s largest growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
waternewsnetwork.com

City of Escondido Recognized as Water Saving Model

As California endures its worst drought in 1,200 years, San Diego County’s water industry has developed diversified sources and accelerated conservation practices to secure its water supply for the future. The City of Escondido’s innovative water treatment and saving methods offers a model for other drought-stricken cities. Escondido has...
ESCONDIDO, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

Sweetwater Authority Receives Grant from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Chula Vista, Calif. – Sweetwater Authority received a grant from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for $275,000. The grant money is for the preparation of a draft Habitat Conservation Plan Natural Community Conservation Plan (HCP / NCCP). The Authority will provide a 25% match to these funds to complete the draft plan.
CHULA VISTA, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

Recreation Groups Ask for More Inclusion in Colorado Water Plan

Colorado’s river-recreation community is asking for more recognition in the update to the state’s Water Plan. In a Sept. 30 comment letter addressed to the Colorado Water Conservation Board Director Rebecca Mitchell and Gov. Jared Polis, a group of recreation, environmental-conservation organizations and local businesses ask for river recreation to play a more prominent role in the roadmap for Colorado’s water future.
COLORADO STATE
waternewsnetwork.com

Fragile Forests: Millions of California Trees Dying Due to Drought

In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial survey,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy