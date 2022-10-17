Read full article on original website
Farmers Brace for Water Cuts to Help River
As the Colorado River water crisis deepens amid withering drought in the West, Imperial Valley growers with historic rights to water from the river are making calculations on whether to farm or fallow. This month, the Imperial Irrigation District, which supplies Colorado River water to farmers in America’s largest growing...
City of Escondido Recognized as Water Saving Model
As California endures its worst drought in 1,200 years, San Diego County’s water industry has developed diversified sources and accelerated conservation practices to secure its water supply for the future. The City of Escondido’s innovative water treatment and saving methods offers a model for other drought-stricken cities. Escondido has...
Sweetwater Authority Receives Grant from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Chula Vista, Calif. – Sweetwater Authority received a grant from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for $275,000. The grant money is for the preparation of a draft Habitat Conservation Plan Natural Community Conservation Plan (HCP / NCCP). The Authority will provide a 25% match to these funds to complete the draft plan.
The Department of Water Resources Looks to Improve Runoff Forecasting as it Plans for Another Dry Year
At the September meeting of the California Water Commission, commissioners were given a briefing by the Department of Water Resources on their preparations for yet another dry year and the steps they are taking to prepare the State Water Project for climate extremes and the challenges of drought, flood, and wildfire.
Recreation Groups Ask for More Inclusion in Colorado Water Plan
Colorado’s river-recreation community is asking for more recognition in the update to the state’s Water Plan. In a Sept. 30 comment letter addressed to the Colorado Water Conservation Board Director Rebecca Mitchell and Gov. Jared Polis, a group of recreation, environmental-conservation organizations and local businesses ask for river recreation to play a more prominent role in the roadmap for Colorado’s water future.
Fragile Forests: Millions of California Trees Dying Due to Drought
In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial survey,...
Opinion: Arizona Must Slash Colorado River Water Use by Next Year. Here are 4 Ways to Do It
All eyes are on Arizona and the six other Colorado River basin states that recently missed the federal government’s deadline to adopt a plan that substantially cuts water usage in just one year. The 23rd consecutive year of drought, fueled by climate change, has accelerated the basin’s water crisis....
