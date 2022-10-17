Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
WIS-TV
Kershaw County firefighters gift 4-year-old boy new bike
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last Friday, Oct. 14, the Kershaw County Fire Service Station 17 responded to a 4-year-old child who had his foot stuck in his bike. When crews arrived, they were able to free his foot, but the bike was no longer usable. Members of KCFS then gathered...
WIS-TV
Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service responded to two structure fires on Friday night, Oct. 21, around 9:30 p.m. One of those fires happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily. Lexington County...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says stolen security system footage ended up catching a theft suspect. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect’s home.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen missing since Monday found safe
RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they found 17 year-old Nichlas Kelleher safe. Authorities say Kelleher had not been seen since he left the Olympia School while it was still in session Monday. Officials say Kelleher was last seen wearing a white polo...
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD searching for man believed to have information regarding shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify a man captured by surveillance who may have information regarding a shooting incident that occurred last month near Ridge View High School. Investigators say they would like to speak with the man following a Sept. 29...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting
Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
WIS-TV
Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire. The department was...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
wach.com
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
wfxg.com
Update: One person killed after fiery crash in Aiken county
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's Office confirms Thursday night's crash was fatal. They say the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert. The vehicle overturned then struck a brick sign before bursting into flames. The Coroner says the victim identified...
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
WLTX.com
Richland County close to approving pay increase
The increase would be for those in elected positions are getting an 80% increase. Giving members $11,000 more.
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medications
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medication from an area store. Authorities say on October 11, 2022, sometime between 7:15 and 8 p.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video inside of the Sam’s Club along Fashion Drive snagging dozens of boxes of the allergy medications Flonase and Prilosec.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 4