Bears coach: N'Keal Harry ready to play against Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears believe N’Keal Harry is ready to make his season debut against the Patriots on Monday Night Football. He practiced in full all week as he works back from an ankle injury that required surgery in August. Harry was medically cleared to play last week, but was a scratch on gameday. Ultimately that decision came down to the fact that Harry wasn’t able to practice for Commanders game, since it was a short week and the team only held walkthroughs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO