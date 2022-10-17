Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bears' Justin Fields Missed Throw to Ryan Griffin, Per Luke Getsy
Getsy ends debate: Fields missed throw to Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Numerous missed opportunities in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football led to the offense striking out completely in the red zone. There were bobbled balls, stuffed runs and pressure on Justin Fields. Arguably the biggest missed opportunity came on a play that was designed perfectly, but wasn’t executed properly: Fields’ missed connection to a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone.
NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Giants, Jets Continue to Roll
NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming
With the chance to clinch a World Series berth at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 5.
NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey 49ers Debut Likely Vs. Chiefs in Reduced Role
Report: CMC's 49ers debut likely vs. Chiefs in limited role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers swung a blockbuster trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, and now the question is when he will make his debut for San Francisco. With just two full days...
N'Keal Harry Ready to Play in Bears-Patriots Monday Night Football Game
Bears coach: N'Keal Harry ready to play against Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears believe N’Keal Harry is ready to make his season debut against the Patriots on Monday Night Football. He practiced in full all week as he works back from an ankle injury that required surgery in August. Harry was medically cleared to play last week, but was a scratch on gameday. Ultimately that decision came down to the fact that Harry wasn’t able to practice for Commanders game, since it was a short week and the team only held walkthroughs.
ESPN Says Red Wings ‘Executed' Retro Jersey Better Than Blackhawks
ESPN: Detroit 'executed' retro jersey better than Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, ESPN ranked all 32 jerseys from the NHL's release of this season's reverse retro jerseys. According to the ranking, the Blackhawks came in 22nd. Attached to the ranking, it writes the Red Wings –...
Chicago Bears Injury Report: No One Hurt Before Patriots Game
Bears injury report: Clean bill of health for Pats game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made it a clean sweep this week. For the third day in a row, the team had full participation at practice, with no names listed in any capacity on Saturday’s injury report.
Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
