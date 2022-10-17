ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Missed Throw to Ryan Griffin, Per Luke Getsy

Getsy ends debate: Fields missed throw to Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Numerous missed opportunities in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football led to the offense striking out completely in the red zone. There were bobbled balls, stuffed runs and pressure on Justin Fields. Arguably the biggest missed opportunity came on a play that was designed perfectly, but wasn’t executed properly: Fields’ missed connection to a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

N'Keal Harry Ready to Play in Bears-Patriots Monday Night Football Game

Bears coach: N'Keal Harry ready to play against Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears believe N’Keal Harry is ready to make his season debut against the Patriots on Monday Night Football. He practiced in full all week as he works back from an ankle injury that required surgery in August. Harry was medically cleared to play last week, but was a scratch on gameday. Ultimately that decision came down to the fact that Harry wasn’t able to practice for Commanders game, since it was a short week and the team only held walkthroughs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55

Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy