NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class
Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
Police: Human remains found in Douglasville, near where 17-year-old was last seen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say. According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago. At this time, detectives...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
WXIA 11 Alive
Federal jury to determine if suspended Clayton County Sheriff violated 7 inmates' rights
Victor Hill testified in his own defense on Thursday. The jury will pick this up when they resume deliberations on Monday.
Trinity Christian School helps local merchants who lost their businesses to a fire
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Not a day passes that Laura Gibson doesn’t come by to look. It was hers. “It’s tough. It’s always a reminder of what happened. That day was really traumatic for us.”. It has been a month since the Heirloom Market Company...
Monroe Local News
URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. “The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs...
Fundraiser launched for family of worker shot to death in Buckhead
An online fundraiser has been launched to aid the family of a man shot to death and carjacked in Buckhead last week. Chr...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire
ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning. The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road. Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
fox5atlanta.com
Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta
Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
WXIA 11 Alive
Jury to decide guilt or innocence for suspended Clayton County sheriff
Deliberations will pick back up on Monday. They jury spent 8 days seeing evidence in the case.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Forever chemicals' found in Chattahoochee river can be harmful long-term
GEORGIA, USA — Officials with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said they found seven different species of “forever chemicals” in the Chattahoochee River and in some of Atlanta’s drinking water. These chemicals, also known as polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS in the scientific world, stay in organisms and grow...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
