ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class

Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning. The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road. Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta

Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

'Forever chemicals' found in Chattahoochee river can be harmful long-term

GEORGIA, USA — Officials with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said they found seven different species of “forever chemicals” in the Chattahoochee River and in some of Atlanta’s drinking water. These chemicals, also known as polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS in the scientific world, stay in organisms and grow...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy