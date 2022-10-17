Tom Brady has intercepted those retirement rumors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, addressed speculation that he'll be stepping off the field once again, making it clear during a on Oct. 20 press conference shared to the team's Instagram page that he has no intention to do so for the rest of the season. "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," Brady said. "So, no retirement in my future."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO