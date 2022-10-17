ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley to crack down on underage tobacco sales

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4AB3_0iciEC4r00

BERKELEY, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Berkeley Police Department was awarded a grant of $191,053 from the state justice department to crack down on tobacco sales to people who are under 21, according to a press release.

“The department plans to use this funding to educate youth and businesses about the negative health effects of tobacco use, and enforce under-age tobacco laws against businesses in an effort to reduce and/or prevent underage tobacco related purchases within the City of Berkeley,” the press release states.

Alameda County adopts ordinance prohibiting smoking in multi-unit residences in unincorporated areas

The grant will be used between this year and 2025. The department stated it has four objectives:

  1. “General enforcement operations at tobacco retailers”
  2. “Identifying problematic retailers who are out of compliance”
  3. “Minor decoy operations”
  4. “Inspections of licensed premises”

Cigarette sales rose in 2020 by 1%, according to U.S. government data. Cigarette smoking rates in California are among the lowest in the nation, and prices are among the highest.

12.5% of U.S. adults smoke, and 7.4% of those aged 18-24 smoke.

It has been illegal to sell cigarettes to people under 21 nationwide since 2019, due to legislation signed by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Dog-themed voter registration in SF’s Alamo Square Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Your dog may not be able to vote, but they can be right by your side as you register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections. ‘Bark the Vote’ is hosting a dog-themed voter registration drive Saturday to promote civic engagement and encourage residents to register to vote. The event is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Are gas prices going down in the Bay Area?

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Gas prices have gone down across the state on average of about 30 cents in the last week. It’s a much needed drop as many of us have been paying in the range of $6-$7 per gallon for gas. At one gas station in Walnut Creek, it’s $5 from regular […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

City council to consider $60M project for underground power lines

SAUSALITO, Calif. (BCN) — Sausalito will consider next week a $60 million project to put power lines underground at nearly 700 properties in the central part of the city. The issue comes before the City Council Tuesday because PG&E plans to upgrade the electrical infrastructure that serves 698 Sausalito properties to a higher 12kV system. […]
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

Gun owners in San Jose could face these big fines

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A new requirement for gun owners in San Jose has the National Rifle Association up in arms. In February, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and City Councilmembers adopted a new resolution requiring gun owners who live in the city of San Jose to pay a $25 Gun Harm Reduction fee. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person […]
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police say thieves are targeting power tools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are warning the community that they are “seeing an uptick in robberies, thefts, and burglaries of power tools citywide,” according to a press release. “Many of these incidents happened in the Oakland Hills when two to four armed individuals confront the victim, take their property, and leave the area […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Massive fire guts boarded-up restaurant in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a large fire in an abandoned restaurant in Concord say the blaze is now under control. The restaurant, the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, was located at 1680 Willow Pass Road. At the time the fire broke out, the restaurant had been out of business and boarded up for quite […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy