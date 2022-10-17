Read full article on original website
FIFA Slams Unacceptable TV Deal Offers for Women's World Cup
Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday for what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. Offers of just 1% of the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have been rejected, Infantino said, for the tournament that starts in July in Australia and New Zealand.
