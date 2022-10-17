Read full article on original website
Related
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
SpotOn Adds Event Capabilities as POS Providers Compete to Do It All
SpotOn is looking to set its restaurant point-of-sale (POS) offerings apart with increasingly comprehensive solutions, most recently announcing Tuesday (Oct. 18) the launch of Experiences by SpotOn Reserve, powering reservation and waitlist features for special events. The feature enables event-specific menus, private dining room bookings, POS integrations and other capabilities....
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch BNPL, Mobile App, Storefront
Today in B2B payments, Ionia and Certegy roll out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, Wave debuts a new mobile app for small business owners and Jimmy Brings launches a new storefront. Plus, Capital on Tap secures a $110 million credit facility to build a central finance hub for small businesses, while Credit Key Raises $115 million for its B2B BNPL solution.
Leveraging Connected Experiences to Build Consumer Trust
Providing data-driven connected experiences can offer value to consumers, leading to a better consumer-financial institution experience, PSCU SVP, Chief Product and Digital Officer Denise Stevens writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have experienced many different global and...
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping
Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
89% of Consumers Feel Inflation at the Grocery Store
Inflation is weighing heavy on consumers’ minds, and rarely are they as aware of rising prices than when browsing the aisles at their local grocery store. For the PYMNTS study The New Reality Check, created in collaboration with LendingClub, we surveyed a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers in August to explore how inflation has affected them. What we found suggests that they feel price increases especially acutely when buying food.
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. While working full time for the chain, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from Chipotle. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020. ...
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
Today in the Connected Economy: Klarna Embraces Shoppable Video
Today in the connected economy, BNPL provider Klarna unveils new tools designed to turn it into a place where consumers and retailers can discover and create. Also, event management platform Cvent expands its virtual payment offerings with help from American Express, and Visa’s Vanessa Colella tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the company is further monetizing the creator economy.
Embrace the Fundamentals
Billtrust President Steve Pinado weighs in on how to ensure a modern, highly functioning finance team in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With all the distractions, uncertainty and upheaval that continues to define 2022, it’s important to embrace —...
Deliveroo Says Grocery Delivery Orders Still Rising Despite Inflation
Contrary to the behavior one might expect in the face of skyrocketing inflation, United Kingdom-based food delivery service Deliveroo is noticing growth in its grocery delivery business. On a call with analysts Friday (Oct. 21) discussing the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, Co-founder and CEO Will Shu noted that, in...
Oh My, This Dividend King Is a No-Brainer Buy
This consumer staple is more than just its market-topping dividend.
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
Instacart, Ahold Delhaize Boost Ad Offerings
As rising food prices put additional margin pressure on businesses that rely on grocery sales, some are turning to advertising to supplement their revenue. Instacart, for one, announced Wednesday (Oct. 19) the debut of new advertising features within its advertiser portal, Ads Manager. These include tools to center campaigns on specific, quantifiable targets such as maximizing reach or engagement. Additionally, the grocery aggregator is also launching shoppable video ads for advertisers, with which brands can offer pre-planned digital baskets for consumers or feature individual products.
The One Thing: Integration and the Future of Financial Services
The connected economy runs on a mostly invisible ocean of technologies to deliver new experiences, and it all relies on one foundational concept: integration. That’s the opinion of Galen Robbins, managing director and head of global merchant acquiring sales at Bank of America. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the “One Thing” series, Robbins covered a lot of ground, but the conversation was underpinned by that unifying idea.
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0