‘Sunne Quilters’ send blankets to those in need

WILTON, ND ( KXNET ) — Sunne Lutheran Evangelical Church Quilters have a mission of preparing quilts for Lutheran World Relief which get distributed all over the world to people in need.

And they did just that this past week, shipping all of their quilts to Lutheran World Relief in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The quilt assembly process is intricate and requires several steps. Lutheran World Service requires each quilt to be 60 by 80 inches.

The quilt tops are made first, and they use a series of designs. The quilters then sandwich bedding to the back of the quilt, after which it is all tied together.

They meet every Wednesday and produce about six quilts per day.

In addition to distributing their quilts to Lutheran World Relief, they also quilt for local needs.

“Clothes closet, food pantry types of things, so if there is a need out there, the Manchester House, they go there. Or, if a family had a fire or there was some disaster,” explained Sunne Quilter Shelley Porter.

The Sunne Quilters also distributed 350 backpacks with school kits inside for children all around the world.

Fun fact, Sunne Lutheran Church has been in existence for 129 years and draws members from the surrounding area including Wilton and Bismarck.

