ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, ND

‘Sunne Quilters’ send blankets to those in need

By Josh Meny
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnNtB_0iciBPGr00

WILTON, ND ( KXNET ) — Sunne Lutheran Evangelical Church Quilters have a mission of preparing quilts for Lutheran World Relief which get distributed all over the world to people in need.

And they did just that this past week, shipping all of their quilts to Lutheran World Relief in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The quilt assembly process is intricate and requires several steps. Lutheran World Service requires each quilt to be 60 by 80 inches.

The quilt tops are made first, and they use a series of designs. The quilters then sandwich bedding to the back of the quilt, after which it is all tied together.

They meet every Wednesday and produce about six quilts per day.

In addition to distributing their quilts to Lutheran World Relief, they also quilt for local needs.

“Clothes closet, food pantry types of things, so if there is a need out there, the Manchester House, they go there. Or, if a family had a fire or there was some disaster,” explained Sunne Quilter Shelley Porter.

The Sunne Quilters also distributed 350 backpacks with school kits inside for children all around the world.

Fun fact, Sunne Lutheran Church has been in existence for 129 years and draws members from the surrounding area including Wilton and Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Brightening up Mandan all year round

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A new light display is coming to a local landmark in our region, and it promises to light up the night with a beautiful show. Pretty Lights is covering the Mandan Depot Event Center on Main Street with a permanent light system. The lights will be lit year-round for every holiday […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Adopt a Shelter Pet

During the conversation, Skager discussed when the best time is to adopt a pet, what the adoption process is like, and what other ways you can help out and get involved if you're not ready to adopt.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: Tommy’s Tunnel of Terror: Car Wash of Horrors?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you can think of a building, there’s a chance there’s a scary story involving it. Homes, banks, churches, schools, restaurants, and even parking garages and toy stores have previously been seen as places where terror takes place. But even among spooky structures, there’s one that many would never expect to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Entries open for 5th Mandan Business Pitch Challenge 2023

The Mandan Tomorrow - Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the challenge to assist prospective and start-up businesses in fine-tuning ideas and plans to secure investment, financing, and other support needed to advance businesses from concept to launch, from early stage to success and profitability.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

As Halloween creeps closer, keep fire safety in mind

According to NFPA, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries, and $13 million in direct property damage.
KX News

Manufacturing worker’s wages in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau […]
GEORGIA STATE
KX News

Artists pitch in their unique touches during an art event

Art enthusiasts in the capital city gathered to socialize and get creative in a unique way inside the Bismarck Art Galleries and Association building. Speed Arting is where artists draw or paint what comes to mind and then pass their pieces to the person sitting next to them. “It will be a collaborative piece shared […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot, and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed. Legalization is back […]
COLORADO STATE
KX News

Much-needed moisture is on the way

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Clouds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain/snow highlight the forecast for the next several days. Many of us are favored to see a half an inch or more of moisture with the chance for a trace to a few inches of slushy snow.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Charities fight ND tribes’ plan for online gambling rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)— Allowing North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting could effectively end charitable gambling in the state, officials representing charities told Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday. The tribes want the two-term Republican governor to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy