Huntsville, AL

Decatur City Schools reports altercation between bus driver, parent

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson with Decatur City Schools (DCS), Decatur Police were called to an altercation between a parent and the driver of DCS bus #2823 on the southwest side of Beltline Road.
Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on the felony charge Wednesday night.
Jimmy Spencer triple homicide trial heading into its fifth day

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial against a Birmingham man charged in the 2018 Guntersville triple murder heads into its fifth day on Friday. Spencer, 57, is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
