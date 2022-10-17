ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Hochul signs bill to crack down on catalytic converter theft

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EUDP_0iciB3BM00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles over the last year, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that targets illegal “chop shops” across the Empire State.

Hochul signed the bill on October 17, 2022, imposing restrictions on vehicle dismantlers on purchasing, selling, and having catalytic converters. The parts are key to a vehicle’s exhaust system, breaking down pollutants, the announcement explained.

Theft of the converters is also expensive. Hochul’s announcement said that dealers pay around $2,000-$3,000 to replace stolen converters because of the repair costs to the undercarriage, fuel lines, and electric lines, as well.

Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business

“Public safety is my top priority, and we’re taking an aggressive, targeted approach to deter criminals from stealing catalytic converters,” Hochul said. “Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed across our state and nation, and these comprehensive actions double down on our efforts to keep New Yorkers and their property safe, protecting our communities and cracking down on crime.”

The announcement also said that, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts increased from 1,300 in 2018 to over 52,000 in 2021.

Several catalytic converter thefts reported throughout Tioga County Pa.

The bill will require chop shops to maintain records of catalytic converters and report the number of converters received every 60 days. “Failing to maintain or produce those records upon request is a Class A misdemeanor and could include monetary penalties of up to double the amount made in taking in allegedly stolen converter components,” Hochul’s announcement said.

New vehicle dealers will also be required to stock catalytic converter etching kits to put a unique serial number on the parts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Can you help identify this person?

Williamsport, Pa. — A person suspected retail theft was caught on video at the Nittany Minit mart in Loyalsock, 1459 East Third Street, according to State Police. Police did not indicate a date or time of alleged thefts. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the person pictured is being asked to call PSP Trooper Urban at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-8477.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges

(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
NICHOLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
cortlandvoice.com

More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville

A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
HENRIETTA, NY
WETM 18 News

South Carolina fugitive arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Staten Island Advance

NY Stimulus 2022 update: Are $270 checks still being mailed out?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — About 1.8 million New Yorkers should see a share of $475 million by the end of the month, according to the Department of Taxation and Finance. Most of the checks going to people who qualified for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, or both, on their 2021 state tax returns will arrive in the mail by the end of the month.
WETM 18 News

Hydrant flushing announced for Hornell this week

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has released an announcement regarding hydrant flushing that will impact residents in multiple areas around Hornell this week. The city will be flushing hydrants in the Town of Hornellsville, the Village of North Hornell, and the City of Hornell, during the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

716, meet your new area code: 624

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The area code 716 has become synonymous with Western New York. But such widespread popularity has a drawback: We’re running out of 716 phone numbers. The New York State Public Service Commission last week approved the creation of a new area code set to debut as early as spring 2024. Wednesday, […]
WETM 18 News

REPORT: NYS homeownership rates the lowest in US

Homeownership rates in New York are reportedly the lowest in the United States, according to a new report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. This follows a New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR) report that said the housing market slowed in September while interest rates rose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New laws to protect domestic violence victims in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. — For those in domestic violence situations, Governor Hochul recently signed 5 new laws to help them break away from their abuser. “Together this package of bills really allows for survivors to do just that, to be able to pursue options that really make sense for them to be able to find the […]
WETM 18 News

218 New troopers graduate under new acting superintendent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–One same day that New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen officially resigned, 218 new troopers graduated from the academy with a new acting superintendent in charge. “Today is my first day as acting superintendent and what a way to kick it off then offering a commencement address in the state police academy […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy