ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Mountain Home sisters named 2022 soybean scholars

Hannah and Hadleigh Baker, freshmen at Mountain Home Junior High, were recently named 2022 Soybean Scholars by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Their recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the FFA State Agriscience Fair for a science project focusing on soybeans.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy