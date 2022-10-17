ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities

The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Stitt backs ruling that tribal members must pay state taxes

(KTEN) — Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission that all Oklahomans must pay individual state income tax. Between August 2020 and September 20, 2022, more than 9,261 residents claimed an exemption from state tax. Their reasoning was based on tribal income exclusion. Almost 650 of those claimants filed protests...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Watch D.O.G.S. program starting around Texoma

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) -- Watch D.O.G.S. is an acronym for Dads of Great Students. The goal is to have a father figure in the schools for the kids to see. "The male presence, you know, in elementary is not, very common anymore," said 1st Grade teacher at Whitewright Elementary, Kim Starrett. "And, so to have that male presence for the kids that don't have that male presence at home, it's great."
GAINESVILLE, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend

If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
GLEN ROSE, TX
KTEN.com

Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona Attorney General's Office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reported that they were approached and followed by a...
ARIZONA STATE
KTEN.com

NOAA releases 2022 winter outlook

(KTEN) – With spooky season still ongoing, all eyes are on the reappearance of Old Man Winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook Thursday morning. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and precipitation amounts will compare to the...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy