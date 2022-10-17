Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities
The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
The American Genius
Cannabis in Texas is blazing the way for new jobs (plus how to get it on it)
“El Paso is the first city in the country to take a stand against the traffic in marihuana, known to be the deadliest drug on the market,” reported the El Paso Morning Times on June 4, 1915. The article proceeded to assert:. “Marihuana is known to create a lust...
KTEN.com
Stitt backs ruling that tribal members must pay state taxes
(KTEN) — Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission that all Oklahomans must pay individual state income tax. Between August 2020 and September 20, 2022, more than 9,261 residents claimed an exemption from state tax. Their reasoning was based on tribal income exclusion. Almost 650 of those claimants filed protests...
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
KTEN.com
Watch D.O.G.S. program starting around Texoma
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) -- Watch D.O.G.S. is an acronym for Dads of Great Students. The goal is to have a father figure in the schools for the kids to see. "The male presence, you know, in elementary is not, very common anymore," said 1st Grade teacher at Whitewright Elementary, Kim Starrett. "And, so to have that male presence for the kids that don't have that male presence at home, it's great."
‘We’re going to have some issues’: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error
Thousands of Texas National Guard troops may have to pay for a mistake they didn’t make, which could cost them hundreds or thousands of dollars in federal taxes.
Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend
If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End and We Fall Back An Hour in Texas?
Many times, Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time confuse people as many of us forget when we go forward an hour and when we go back an hour. I know I do. But, if you just remember the old saying "spring forward, fall back", that will help. Daylight Saving Time begins in the Spring and ends in the Fall.
What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in Texas?
Parents are constantly making decisions for their children; trying to decide how much screen time they get or whether they are old enough for a phone. There are tons of questions that have no clear answer, sometimes we just have to wing it. What about the hard questions? The situations...
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
KTEN.com
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona Attorney General's Office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reported that they were approached and followed by a...
KTEN.com
NOAA releases 2022 winter outlook
(KTEN) – With spooky season still ongoing, all eyes are on the reappearance of Old Man Winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook Thursday morning. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and precipitation amounts will compare to the...
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
