Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Halloween event taking place this weekend
As the holiday nears, a local Halloween event is taking place this weekend. On Saturday, the Bull Shoals Lake White River Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the second day of the Colorama Fall Festival and Haunted Hollow Village tours. The event will include vendors, a “Scare Station”,...
KTLO
SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KTLO
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life
FILE — Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Ark., July 21, 2021. Brandt, a teenager, is among several transgender youth and families who are plaintiffs challenging a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors. The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)
KTLO
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
KTLO
Final day of forums feature AR House of Representative, District 3 candidates
Political forums week concluded Friday with candidates for Arkansas State Representative, District 3. Candidates Stetson Painter(R) and Steven Parsons(L) joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis this morning on KTLO-FM 97.9. Listen:. You can find the entirety of this forum on ktlo.com/electioncentral.
KTLO
State Senate candiates for District 23 featured on Thursday’s political forums
Thursday’s political forums featured candidates for Arkansas State Senate District 23. Incumbent Senator Scott Flippo (R) and Derek Huber (D) joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis this morning at 9:10 on KTLO-FM 97.9. Listen:. You can find the entirety of this forum on ktlo.com/electioncentral. Tomorrow, Arkansas State House of Representatives,...
Comments / 0