WXII 12
Take a stroll on the North Carolina Halloween train ride
SALISBURY, N.C. — The North Carolina Transportation Museum is offering train rides for its Halloween event. According to officials, the scarecrow stroll will operate on Oct 22 and again on Oct 29 and 30. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5...
WXII 12
93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
WXII 12
Oklahoma woman rescued after falling into construction hole
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is recovering after spending Tuesday night at the bottom of a construction hole that she accidentally fell into while out for a walk. Learn more in the video above. After hours of yelling for help, a couple was able to hear her...
WXII 12
10 Tips for a smooth voting process during 2022 general election
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. State officials said they are adding more than 50 voting sites in 2022 – that's a 17% increase compared to the 2018 midterm election. In-person early...
