Polk County, IA

Singer John Legend endorses Kimberly Graham for Polk County Attorney. Here's why:

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

A candidate for Polk County Attorney just snagged a boost from a singing Legend.

John Legend, the prolific R&B and soul musician, released a list of endorsements Monday that includes a nod to Kimberly Graham, the Democrat running for Polk County Attorney.

Graham, who is running on a platform of criminal justice reform, won the three-way Democratic primary in June and faces Republican Allan Richards in the November general election.

"She will use her formidable advocacy skills to reform the justice system for Polk County's nearly half a million residents," Legend wrote on Twitter.

Graham supports changing the way the county manages low-level, nonviolent offenses, including not requiring cash bail; boosting use of diversion programs for youth; creating a unit to address wage theft and unsafe housing; and working to eliminate racial and income disparities, among other items on her platform .

Graham is running to replace John Sarcone, who is retiring after more than 30 years.

This article has been updated to clarify that Graham supports no cash bail for lower-level, nonviolent offenses.

Michael
5d ago

Graham is a Gun Grabber she has stated publicly that she can not do anything about the State but she wants to impact her beliefs on Polk County. We definitely don't need that. She wants to bring in LIBERAL POLICIES like they have in California and New York where they have been proven to be a failure. We DO NOT want to have a revolving door for CRIMINALS who go back onto the streets and just reoffend again and again. She wants no longer requesting cash bail, boosting use of diversion programs for youth, creating a unit to address wage theft and unsafe housing and working to eliminate racial and income disparities. Total LIBERAL nonsense for letting CRIMINALS just just going FREE. We must demand accountability and VOTE for Richards. Richards Zero tolerance for acts that violate the rule of law. VOTE FOR RICHARDS and keep Polk County Safe.

Reply
8
5d ago

Does John Legend live in Iowa ? NO! He has no right to poke his nose in Local elections , he’s a celebrity ! 😠

Reply
10
Mike Bradbury
5d ago

if that clown celebrity endorses anybody I will vote for the other candidate! these clowns in California have no sense!

Reply
7
