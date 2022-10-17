ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WWLP

How to reduce the heating bill this winter

While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants

MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
MEDWAY, MA
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts

For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Casino taxes adding to flush Massachusetts state coffers

EVERETT, Mass. — Legal gambling produced more than $94 million in revenue for the state's casinos and slots parlor last month with more than $26.5 million of that due to the state, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated $94.35...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?

BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, Explained: Dental Insurance Billing Change

Question 2 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would compel dental insurers to spend more of patients' money on their own care. Unlike with medical insurance, there is currently no minimum threshold for dental care written in state law. The proposal would require at least 83% of revenue from the premiums that patients pay to be spent on patient care or provide refunds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

