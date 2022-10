Wickford Art Association is delighted to present the 10th Anniversary of the Poetry and Art exhibit, starting September 30th through October 23rd, 2022. This is an exhibition of contemporary poetry and responsive art. Fine art and original poetry will be displayed side-by-side in the gallery during the exhibit. A limited-edition, full-color, professionally designed book cataloging the exhibition will be published that showcases the art and poetry in this exhibit.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO