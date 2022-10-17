Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Popular Poughkeepsie Eatery Opens New Eastdale Village Location
It seems as though Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie is growing by leaps and bounds. And that’s because it is. Eastdale Village already has some great eateries like Pizzeria Posto, Eastdale Ave Bagels, and the ever popular Rossi’s. Plus, awesome dessert shops, cool gift shops and ongoing community events. And now you can add another delicious place to that list of eateries.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Spooky storytime, author visit at Gardiner Library
The Gardiner Library presents a storytime and author visit on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Ages 2 to 5 join Miss Amy and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jessie Sima for a very special, spooky storytime. Sima will read Hardly Haunted (by Jessie Sima) and Leo: A Ghost Story (by Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson). Miss Amy will lead Halloween-inspired songs.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Jazz/gospel worship service in New Paltz
Join pianist William Norman, upright bassist Robert Bard and pastor Tobias Anderson on vocals as they share jazz/gospel music in worship at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Paltz on Sunday, October 23, beginning with pre-service music at 9:15 a.m. (regular worship starts at 9:30 a.m.). This trio will have your toes tapping, your hearts soaring and your voices humming along with music that expresses the full range of human emotion.
New clothing, mattress trash ban goes in effect this November
When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
Trio accused of using fake money at Queensbury Walmart
A Troy resident was among three people busted on Friday, October 14, for allegedly using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Fourteen-year-old Marbletown youth is awarded the Pride of Ulster County Award
Marbletown teenager Hudson Rowan was presented with the Pride of Ulster County Award at a meeting of the Ulster County Legislature on Tuesday, October 18. Rowan won the award for his submission in the second annual Ulster County “I Voted” sticker contest, which went viral earlier this year.
Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role
A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz School District appoints Stephen Gratto to superintendent position
The New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education this week announced the hiring of Stephen Gratto as its next superintendent. Gratto, currently in his seventh year as the superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District, officially starts his job in New Paltz on January 1, 2023 with a three-and-a-half year contract and an annual starting salary of $207,000.
Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
Officials: Man dies in stabbing outside Wallkill gas station
The station is located on Route 302 near the Route 17 ramp.
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
Caught on camera: Police ask for help finding man they say stole from Home Depot in Westchester
State police are asking for the public's help to find the man they say stole from a Home Depot in Westchester County.
WNYT
Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting
Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
