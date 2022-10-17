ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Eatery Opens New Eastdale Village Location

It seems as though Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie is growing by leaps and bounds. And that’s because it is. Eastdale Village already has some great eateries like Pizzeria Posto, Eastdale Ave Bagels, and the ever popular Rossi’s. Plus, awesome dessert shops, cool gift shops and ongoing community events. And now you can add another delicious place to that list of eateries.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Spooky storytime, author visit at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library presents a storytime and author visit on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Ages 2 to 5 join Miss Amy and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jessie Sima for a very special, spooky storytime. Sima will read Hardly Haunted (by Jessie Sima) and Leo: A Ghost Story (by Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson). Miss Amy will lead Halloween-inspired songs.
GARDINER, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Jazz/gospel worship service in New Paltz

Join pianist William Norman, upright bassist Robert Bard and pastor Tobias Anderson on vocals as they share jazz/gospel music in worship at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Paltz on Sunday, October 23, beginning with pre-service music at 9:15 a.m. (regular worship starts at 9:30 a.m.). This trio will have your toes tapping, your hearts soaring and your voices humming along with music that expresses the full range of human emotion.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role

A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz School District appoints Stephen Gratto to superintendent position

The New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education this week announced the hiring of Stephen Gratto as its next superintendent. Gratto, currently in his seventh year as the superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District, officially starts his job in New Paltz on January 1, 2023 with a three-and-a-half year contract and an annual starting salary of $207,000.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
NEWBURGH, NY
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
WNYT

Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting

Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy