These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State

What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York

While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
Photos: Rescue After Train Catches Fire in Croton

Thanks to the quick action of local first responders, stranded passengers are safe after a fire on board a Metro North train in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The immediate rescue was due to more than just fast trucks and flashing lights, though. The reason emergency workers were there in the first place was because they were already responding a different fire.
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America

Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
NOAA Winter Outlook: How Much Snow Will We Get in Connecticut?

This year, La Nina will return for the third consecutive winter. This will result in warmer-than-average temperatures from the southwest into New England. As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center has "equal chances" of above or below normal precipitation. The wettest weather is expected in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies,...
