Montebello, CA

onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in crash in Rancho Cucamonga

An officer, woman, and toddler are hospitalized after a wild pursuit that started in Fontana and ended in Rancho Cucamonga early Thursday morning. It started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle that was coming from an area known for a lot of thefts, officers said. The vehicle took off, and during the pursuit, the suspects threw a bicycle and other items at officers on the 10 Freeway, police said. According to the Fontana Police Department, the suspects made a U-turn at Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga and headed toward officers and other drivers head-on. A crash happened with the officers, suspects, and two other cars. Officers said three suspects ran from the car and they were all eventually located and arrested. Two of the suspects had minor injuries. One of the officers involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries during the takedown. A woman and young child had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
onscene.tv

Dodge Charger Crashes Into Market | Fontana

10.21.2022 | 11:05 PM | FONTANA – CHP responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a market at 15446 San Bernardino Ave in Fontana. Officers located a Charger partially inside the structure. After removing the vehicle from the building, a broken water line was discovered flooding the building.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed in 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills

A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:28 a.m. to the northbound 101 Freeway and the Shoup Avenue off ramp where they discovered an SUV had driven off the freeway and crashed down an embankment, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The CHP reported that three people were trapped underneath the vehicle and the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to assist in freeing them from the wreckage.According to the CHP, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, up to 90 mph, when it struck the center divider before landing in the embankment.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on her identity was not immediately available.Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to media reports.The freeway lanes are expected to be closed from Topanga Canyon Boulevard through Woodland Hills for several hours while police investigate the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after car plunges 600 feet over side of Angeles Crest Highway

Search and rescue teams were called to Angeles National Forest early Tuesday morning after a car fell nearly 600 off the side of the highway. At least one person is believed to have died in the crash.The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 34.Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could be seen surveying the spot where the car came to a rest. It was unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle. Officials were working to determine what may have caused the crash, and if it happened Tuesday or days earlier. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia left two drivers dead. It happened at about 7:24 p,m, on October 16, 2022, and involved a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old male from Hesperia and a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male also from Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man found dead in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who was found dead in the Palmdale area Monday morning has been identified. He was 49-year-old Luis Hinojosa, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Hinojosa’s death was reported around 7:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

