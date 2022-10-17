Read full article on original website
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
onscene.tv
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
Pursuit ends in crash in Rancho Cucamonga
An officer, woman, and toddler are hospitalized after a wild pursuit that started in Fontana and ended in Rancho Cucamonga early Thursday morning. It started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle that was coming from an area known for a lot of thefts, officers said. The vehicle took off, and during the pursuit, the suspects threw a bicycle and other items at officers on the 10 Freeway, police said. According to the Fontana Police Department, the suspects made a U-turn at Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga and headed toward officers and other drivers head-on. A crash happened with the officers, suspects, and two other cars. Officers said three suspects ran from the car and they were all eventually located and arrested. Two of the suspects had minor injuries. One of the officers involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries during the takedown. A woman and young child had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
onscene.tv
Dodge Charger Crashes Into Market | Fontana
10.21.2022 | 11:05 PM | FONTANA – CHP responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a market at 15446 San Bernardino Ave in Fontana. Officers located a Charger partially inside the structure. After removing the vehicle from the building, a broken water line was discovered flooding the building.
Woman killed in 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills
A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:28 a.m. to the northbound 101 Freeway and the Shoup Avenue off ramp where they discovered an SUV had driven off the freeway and crashed down an embankment, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The CHP reported that three people were trapped underneath the vehicle and the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to assist in freeing them from the wreckage.According to the CHP, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, up to 90 mph, when it struck the center divider before landing in the embankment.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on her identity was not immediately available.Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to media reports.The freeway lanes are expected to be closed from Topanga Canyon Boulevard through Woodland Hills for several hours while police investigate the crash.
newsantaana.com
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
Nailed It: Over 30 Cars Get Flat Tires In California From Road Debris
What's the worst that could happen in your morning commute? A crash? Heavy traffic? Low fuel? Running Late? Apparently, it would be a flat tire for over 30 commuters on a California highway – all at the same time. As reported by Eyewitness News, vehicles were seen halted along...
1 dead after car plunges 600 feet over side of Angeles Crest Highway
Search and rescue teams were called to Angeles National Forest early Tuesday morning after a car fell nearly 600 off the side of the highway. At least one person is believed to have died in the crash.The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 34.Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could be seen surveying the spot where the car came to a rest. It was unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle. Officials were working to determine what may have caused the crash, and if it happened Tuesday or days earlier.
vvng.com
Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia left two drivers dead. It happened at about 7:24 p,m, on October 16, 2022, and involved a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old male from Hesperia and a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male also from Hesperia.
Truck Burns in Elementary School Parking Lot
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a burning truck around 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in… Read more "Truck Burns in Elementary School Parking Lot"
Palmdale Man Killed in ATV Crash Near Acton
The coroner's office Monday released the name of the man who was driving an all terrain vehicle and was killed when it crashed in an unincorporated area of Acton.
theavtimes.com
Man found dead in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who was found dead in the Palmdale area Monday morning has been identified. He was 49-year-old Luis Hinojosa, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Hinojosa’s death was reported around 7:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
mynewsla.com
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
2urbangirls.com
Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
