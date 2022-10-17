Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board addresses bus driver shortage, protest
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.
brproud.com
Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities.
brproud.com
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
brproud.com
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
brproud.com
Employees held at gunpoint and forced into a freezer in Central City business
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, a group of employees was forced into a freezer at a local business during an armed robbery in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun. After entering, police say the suspect then went behind the counter and forced 5 victims into the freezer.
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
brproud.com
72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
brproud.com
Denham Springs man allegedly tries to torch mobile home during domestic dispute
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 were called to a fire at a mobile home on Tuesday, October 18. The fire took place in the 33000 block of Highway 1019. “Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man killed in fiery crash while returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (BRPROUD) – Frank Culler, 58, of Saint Amant, was killed in a crash late Tuesday night. Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a crash involving a 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck and an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. on October 18.
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy leaving record label, charting new direction for career
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, American Idol winner Laine Hardy made an announcement about his musical career. The Livingston Parish native is taking his “career in a new direction,” according to an Instagram post by Hardy. Hardy is leaving the Disney Music Group record label.
brproud.com
Plaquemine beats Broadmoor in dominating fashion, 52-8
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Green Devils defeat the Buccaneers in dominating fashion shutting out Broadmoor 52-8 on Friday night. Plaquemine’s Diego Davis had a big interception and took it all the way to the house for a pick six, which set the tone for the rest of the night.
brproud.com
Dutchtown blanks St. Amant at The Pit, 42-0
SAINT AMANT, La – Dutchtown took over “The Pit” and shutout St. Amant 42-0. The Griffins came out of halftime with a 28-0 lead and did not let up. A rushing touchdown by ball carrier Gary Dukes III started the 3rd quarter and quarterback Pierson Parent added a 50 yard scamper for a score himself.
brproud.com
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
Comments / 0