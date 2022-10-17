NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, a group of employees was forced into a freezer at a local business during an armed robbery in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun. After entering, police say the suspect then went behind the counter and forced 5 victims into the freezer.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO