ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Livingston Parish school board addresses bus driver shortage, protest

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities.
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Employees held at gunpoint and forced into a freezer in Central City business

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, a group of employees was forced into a freezer at a local business during an armed robbery in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun. After entering, police say the suspect then went behind the counter and forced 5 victims into the freezer.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine beats Broadmoor in dominating fashion, 52-8

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Green Devils defeat the Buccaneers in dominating fashion shutting out Broadmoor 52-8 on Friday night. Plaquemine’s Diego Davis had a big interception and took it all the way to the house for a pick six, which set the tone for the rest of the night.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Dutchtown blanks St. Amant at The Pit, 42-0

SAINT AMANT, La – Dutchtown took over “The Pit” and shutout St. Amant 42-0. The Griffins came out of halftime with a 28-0 lead and did not let up. A rushing touchdown by ball carrier Gary Dukes III started the 3rd quarter and quarterback Pierson Parent added a 50 yard scamper for a score himself.
SAINT AMANT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy