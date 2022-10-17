Read full article on original website
Kansas felon accused in drug deal death
STEVENS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in February have made an arrest. Eight months ago, police found a man unresponsive in the 100 Block of South Wilson in Hugoton, according to a media release. With the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Liberal Police, authorities...
Police: SW Kan. woman texted 911 for help after violent attack
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged violent attack on a woman. Just after 9p.m October 17, police were dispatched to the north part of Garden City after 911 communications received an inaudible call from a woman. She then texted 911 stating she needed help.
