Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
REACH Literacy solves big issues with small donations
Living in a digital world means more and more information comes to us through our smartphones, websites, even in books and magazines. It’s a lot! Now imagine how much you would be missing if you didn’t know how to read. You’d be missing out on a lot.
KELOLAND TV
Coffee ‘n Connections brings women together
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event designed to encourage women entrepreneurs and business owners took place Thursday morning in Sioux Falls. Queen City Bakery is a popular destination for working professionals. It’s also home to Coffee ‘n Connections. “I have a referral group I go to,...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Habitat For Humanity
Are you at home? Or maybe you are at work and looking forward to going home at the end of the day? I’ll bet it’s pretty nice to know that you have a place to go to and settle in. Now imagine how it would feel if you didn’t have a place to call home? That’s been the reality for nearly 200 families in the greater Sioux Falls area. But as you are about to hear in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, thankfully Habitat for Humanity was there to put a roof over their heads and a foundation beneath their feet.
KELOLAND TV
Kids pick out new winter coat at Sioux Falls giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not feel like winter this weekend, but we all know it isn’t far away. That’s why Friday’s Kidz N Coats giveaway is so exciting in downtown Sioux Falls. It got underway at 3:30 this afternoon outside the library. Hundreds...
KELOLAND TV
Energy assistance available for those struggling in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program are now open. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. Customers are urged to contact their...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 22
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakota Runner Missing for Three Weeks in Colorado. Police Investigating Deadly Rollover in Minnehaha County. A Look into Medical Marijuana...
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.
KELOLAND TV
The ‘Elk’ sculpture wins People’s Choice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has been fortunate enough to host the Sculpture Walk for nearly two decades and today, after over 500 votes, the city announced its latest winner of the People’s Choice Award. “With no further ado the people have spoken and this...
KELOLAND TV
How the zoo is protecting birds against avian flu
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is taking steps to protect its bird collection from the avian flu. The precautions have been in place since this spring after cases were confirmed in the region. As the fall migration of waterfowl continues, the zoo...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County to pick new auditor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota’s 66 counties, the county auditor serves as the chief election official in charge of counting votes and reporting results to the secretary of state’s office. Minnehaha County will be voting for its third different county auditor in the span...
KELOLAND TV
Staying safe while out on a run
Any runner will tell you while you may experience the runner’s high, it can be quickly dashed by feeling unsafe in your surroundings. Greg Koch is the owner of 605 Running Company and Jess Speckmeier with the Sioux Falls Police Department, and an ultra-marathon runner. They joined us to talk us through how you can stay alert and safe when you head out on your next run.
KELOLAND TV
Two animals die in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross is helping a family of four this midday following a fire in Vermillion. Crews responded to a home on Cottage Street, which is just west of USD a little before 5-o-clock yesterday afternoon. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Black cat sales in 1993
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of things come to mind when you think of Halloween, one of them may be a black cat. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 and show you how pet store owners reacted to the holiday. If...
KELOLAND TV
Man fleeing police hid in strangers’ home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house. A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
How are electric vehicle fires put out?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that manufactures fire engines in Lyons, South Dakota, also produces a device which it bills as the key to extinguishing electric vehicle (EV) fires. When an EV recently caught fire near Vermillion, S.D., local firefighters did the only thing they could. They...
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair hit by car; truck crashes into house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 21! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A man convicted of manslaughter 38 years ago will continue serving his life sentence with no parole after his request for commutation was denied.
Comments / 0