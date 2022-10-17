Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Digging Continues in Atherton Home After Car is Found Buried in Backyard
The mystery continues in San Mateo County as police investigate the discovery of a buried car in an Atherton backyard. Landscapers found the car while working at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue Thursday and police began the "suspicious circumstance" investigation. Police said it appears someone buried...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing at Restaurant
San Jose police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at a restaurant overnight Saturday. The incident happened at the Rose Restaurant near the area of McKee and King roads. Police said that one man was killed in the stabbing, but they aren't releasing other details. Police have not released...
Large fire burning at abandoned Concord restaurant in strip mall, partial roof collapse
Crews are on scene of a large fire burning at an abandoned restaurant in Concord Friday morning, where part of the roof collapsed causing firefighters to retreat.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street
At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord
Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Injured After Hit-and-Run in SJ: Police
The San Jose Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a female pedestrian and a vehicle. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. Police said the woman was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk. The victim was sent to...
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
Antioch woman found on fire’s jewelry may help police ID her
Detectives are trying to identify a young woman whose body was set on fire along an Antioch walking trail and died.
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
Sonoma deputies shoot man after three 911 incidents
SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma Valley man was shot by deputies after emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting the man for three separate incidents in one night. Nathan James Smart, 43, was holding a ghost gun when deputies shot him, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Smart suffered two gunshot wounds and is […]
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School
At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in West Berkeley: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in west Berkeley late Thursday afternoon. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said the person was struck by the train at around 4:30 p.m. where Carleton Street meets the railroad tracks. The police investigation is continuing into early Thursday evening. Some intersections...
NBC Bay Area
Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Family of innocent driver killed during Oakland police chase left in disbelief after tragic death
"I felt like my world fell down," said Agustin's niece. The family is still questioning why the police pursuit ended with the 44-year-old's death, when he was only driving to work that morning.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months
Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
