Antioch, CA

NBC Bay Area

Digging Continues in Atherton Home After Car is Found Buried in Backyard

The mystery continues in San Mateo County as police investigate the discovery of a buried car in an Atherton backyard. Landscapers found the car while working at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue Thursday and police began the "suspicious circumstance" investigation. Police said it appears someone buried...
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing at Restaurant

San Jose police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at a restaurant overnight Saturday. The incident happened at the Rose Restaurant near the area of McKee and King roads. Police said that one man was killed in the stabbing, but they aren't releasing other details. Police have not released...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street

At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire

SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building.  Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord

Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Injured After Hit-and-Run in SJ: Police

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a female pedestrian and a vehicle. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. Police said the woman was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk. The victim was sent to...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
ANTIOCH, CA
berkeleyside.org

Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley

A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma deputies shoot man after three 911 incidents

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma Valley man was shot by deputies after emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting the man for three separate incidents in one night. Nathan James Smart, 43, was holding a ghost gun when deputies shot him, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Smart suffered two gunshot wounds and is […]
SONOMA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

UPDATED: Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School

At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in West Berkeley: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in west Berkeley late Thursday afternoon. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said the person was struck by the train at around 4:30 p.m. where Carleton Street meets the railroad tracks. The police investigation is continuing into early Thursday evening. Some intersections...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months

Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
RICHMOND, CA

