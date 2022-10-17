Naked Florida man in cowboy hat accused of attacking woman with machete

MEDLEY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman with a machete because she didn’t have a crack pipe.

According to WPLG-TV, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, a "completely naked" Roberto Hercules attacked the victim while wearing a cowboy hat near Northwest 74th Street and South River Drive. The female victim was reportedly riding her bicycle when the suspect asked her for a crack pipe, and he allegedly attacked her.

The woman got off her bicycle, and Hercules reportedly chased the victim, continuing "to strike her with the machete" on the head and arm. According to WPLG, after a while, Hercules fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital after suffering a fractured skull, a "small brain bleed," a broken arm, and a laceration of her hand, WPLG reports. As of Oct. 17, her condition was reportedly stable.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Hercules was located sleeping in a tent, still naked alongside two cowboy hats, WFLA-TV reports. The victim was reportedly able to identify Hercules in a photo lineup from her hospital bed.

Hercules shouted that he wanted to "get shot" when police approached him, according to WPLG. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a weapon, records show.

