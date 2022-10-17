Read full article on original website
Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon. A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the […]
Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission
STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges.
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
21-year-old man found dead in Merced County jail
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in a jail cell by Merced County Deputies on Wednesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say 21-year-old Jacob Merlin Apodaca was found unresponsive in his jail cell by jail staff around 4 p.m. Correctional staff and emergency services tried to resuscitate Apodaca […]
5 arrested in Stockton following police pursuit after failing to yield to a traffic stop
STOCKTON — Police in Stockton arrested five people early Sunday after allegedly fleeing from sideshow activities in the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane.Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m., but the driver later identified as 19-year-old Carlos Juarez failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit. As he attempted to escape, he struck a patrol unit and center median, according to police. The front passenger, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Cavarin, attempted to flee on foot and a taser was deployed to take him into custody. Juarez was arrested for evading, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, aiding or abetting in a speed contest and child endangerment. Chavarin was arrested for resisting arrest, conspiracy, and aiding or abetting in a speed contest while 19-year-old Briyid Arriaga, 20-year-old Diego Pineda and a 16- year-old male were arrested for aiding or abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
Los Banos woman fatally struck by train in Monterey County Saturday
According to the CHP King City office, a 53-year-old Los Banos Hispanic woman died when the truck she was driving was struck by a train near King City in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon Oct. 15, 2022. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.
Pedestrian who was running on the freeway struck and killed in San Jose
(KRON) — A man was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a pedestrian lying face down on the shoulder of the 280 north of Wolfe Road, according […]
7 arrested in San Jose underground casino, drug dealing operation
SJPD says gambling, drug dealing, and a stolen property marketplace were taking place as they also linked a stabbing case to one of the operators.
San Jose gambling den raided, police say
Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County
The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
‘He was hunting’: Suspect arrested in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and city officials announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the Stockton community, for their help in making the […]
Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Did Not Stray Far From His and Relatives' Homes to Find Victims
We've learned a bit more information about suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee since his arrest on Saturday, and it appears that several of his victims were killed within feet of either his home or the homes of relatives in Stockton. Brownlee was taken into custody early Saturday after police had...
Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy fire through window
TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
Merced police searching for 17-year-old girl
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl.
Merced police asking for help solving 2003 cold case
18-year-old Francisco Javier Huerta was shot and killed while attending a celebration on West 9th Street near McNamara Park in Merced.
Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
Daughter of Stockton serial killer's Oakland victim speaks out
STOCKTON - Seven shootings attributed to a serial killer in Stockton have left six people dead. Investigators are continuing their hunt for the man who has terrorized the city. CBS13 spoke to the family of Miguel Vazquez, an Oakland man who is believed to have been the killer's first victim. Vazquez was shot and killed in April, and so far, his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killer. His daughter says the updates in the investigation have been hard to hear. "Finding out that a serial killer had killed my dad -- the memories came back,...
