Huntington, WV

W.Va. man found guilty of killing woman whose dismembered body was found in river

 3 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 78-year-old man was recently found guilty in connection with the death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found dismembered in 2017.

According to a news release from the Huntington Police Department, in late September of 2017, Carrie Sowards’ dismembered body was found at the Guyandotte boat ramp.

Police found additional body parts in buckets at a car wash, WCHS-TV reports. Argie Jeffers allegedly asked a man to throw the buckets away, but the man saw the body parts and called 911.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WCHS, Jeffers killed the victim because she had stolen drugs that he kept in the buckets. Jeffers was reportedly arrested near 17th Street and 8th Avenue.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Jeffers was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a human body, WCHS reports. It took the jury just over an hour to deliberate, according to WSAZ-TV.

Jeffers faces life in prison for the first-degree murder charge and one to five years in prison for concealment of a deceased body. He remains held without bond in the West Virginia Regional Jail, records show.

Comments / 3

lany
3d ago

he going to have a good rest of his life to live in free food shelter free every thing and while her famliy is suffering. for what he did

Reply
2
 

