Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s statement on Student Loan Lawsuit according to a press release from AG Peterson’s Office. The district court acknowledged in its opinion that the States “present important and significant challenges” to the Biden administration’s student loan debt cancellation program. While the court said that the States do not have standing to bring this lawsuit, the States continue to believe that they do in fact have standing to raise their important legal challenges. As a result, the States will be appealing and seeking immediate relief from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO