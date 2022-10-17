ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

theriver953.com

W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Police searching for Basye abduction suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
BASYE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
AUGUSTA, WV
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Metro News

High speed chase ends in driver taking own life

LEETOWN, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says the suspect in a two-county pursuit died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Harmon is releasing more information on the investigation that began last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for defective equipment...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail

Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
HAZELTON, WV
wfmd.com

45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WHSV

$875K to prevent violence in schools in Pendleton, Hardy counties

FRANKLIN, W. Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to four school districts in West Virginia with the goal of making schools safer and preventing violence. Pendleton County Schools received the maximum federal share of $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice. The COPS Office’s School Violence...
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND

FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

