Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
WHSV
Police searching for Basye abduction suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
theriver953.com
W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
Metro News
High speed chase ends in driver taking own life
LEETOWN, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says the suspect in a two-county pursuit died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Harmon is releasing more information on the investigation that began last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for defective equipment...
West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail
Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
Two Displaced By Overnight Maryland Attic Fire Causing Thousands In Damages
A Maryland homeowner is facing thousands of dollars worth of repairs after an overnight attic blaze broke out in Allegany County. Shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, a team of 50 firefighters from the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Old National Pike in Frostburg when a passerby reported flames coming from the attic of a nearby home.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
wfmd.com
45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
fox5dc.com
Driver ticketed going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone in Fauquier County
WASHINGTON - A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 111 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to a Facebook post from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon. The deputy ticketed the driver on Marsh Road in Bealeton, Virginia and booked the individual for...
WHSV
$875K to prevent violence in schools in Pendleton, Hardy counties
FRANKLIN, W. Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to four school districts in West Virginia with the goal of making schools safer and preventing violence. Pendleton County Schools received the maximum federal share of $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice. The COPS Office’s School Violence...
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
royalexaminer.com
Woodstock man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash at I-81/I-66 interchange in Warren County Saturday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) at 7:15 p.m. along Interstate 81 (SB) on the off-ramp to Interstate 66 (EB). A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
foxbaltimore.com
Cox campaign website was blocked on Frederick Co. Schools' device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Frederick County Public Schools is making a campaign website accessible to students after the district said a filter accidentally blocked the site from view. A parent contacted FOX45 News this week, after their student noticed Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox's campaign website was blocked...
meritushealth.com
Meritus Health sees cases of RSV surge, preventative measures encouraged
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Many seasonal illnesses, including flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), are known to become more widespread during the month of October. Leaders at Meritus Health are encouraging everyone to help prevent the spread of viral illness as they note a surge in RSV cases impacting young patients.
Ocean City Today
Ground broken for new baseball stadium in Hagerstown funded by Maryland taxpayers
(The Center Square) — A new ballpark is coming to downtown Hagerstown. The Maryland Stadium Authority and Gov. Larry Hogan broke ground for a new multi-use and sports facility that is planned to serve as the new home of a professional baseball team in the Atlantic League and will host other sports, cultural, and community events.
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
Comments / 2