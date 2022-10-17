Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
NE Governor Pete Ricketts Announces EPA Approval of State’s Expanded E30 Demonstration Project
Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the continuation of groundbreaking research being done in Nebraska on E30 fuel. Results of the State’s initial pilot program, launched in 2019, showed that E30 is safe and reliable fuel for use in conventional vehicles. Under current EPA guidelines, only flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) can use ethanol blends higher than E15. Through its second phase of research, the State intends to underscore its initial findings in order to support regulatory change to make E30 accessible to all drivers, according to a press release from Governor Ricketts’ Office.
huskeradio.com
NE AG Doug Peterson Releases Statement On Student Loan Lawsuit
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s statement on Student Loan Lawsuit according to a press release from AG Peterson’s Office. The district court acknowledged in its opinion that the States “present important and significant challenges” to the Biden administration’s student loan debt cancellation program. While the court said that the States do not have standing to bring this lawsuit, the States continue to believe that they do in fact have standing to raise their important legal challenges. As a result, the States will be appealing and seeking immediate relief from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
huskeradio.com
Straight Talk From Steve Western Nebraska Senator Steve Erdman’s Weekly Column
Below is this weeks column from Western Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman. Abraham Lincoln once said about elections that “It is the people’s business – the election is in their. hands. If they turn their backs to the fire, and get scorched in the rear, they’ll find...
Comments / 0