Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Sunny afternoon ahead of cloudy, but pleasant night for Phillies Game 4
PHILADELPHIA - The sun is out in full force on this beautiful Saturday!. Sunshine will stick around most of the day, bringing temperatures up to a high of 68 degrees. Clouds will start to roll Saturday evening, dropping temperatures to 62 degree as the Phillies Game 4 against the Padres begins at 7:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
fox29.com
Phillies Rally for Red October bus tour continues
The Phillies are still celebrating with their Rally for Red October bus tour. FOX 29's Hank Flynn is in Haddonfield for one of the tour bus' stops.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Man ambushed by gunfire exiting his car outside bar in Bridesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects they say fled the scene after opening fire on a man outside a bar in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section Friday night. The 30-year-old was getting out his car outside Ozzie's Bar on Edgemont Street when he was approached by two male suspects around 11 p.m.
fox29.com
Dirt bike rider dies, passenger injured after North Philadelphia crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A dirt bike crash became deadly after colliding with a car Friday night on a street in North Philadelphia. Police say a 2016 Honda was attempting to turn onto Bristol Street when it was hit by a dirt bike around 8 p.m. The dirt bike had two people...
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
fox29.com
Man wanted for Philadelphia murder arrested after high-speed chase in metro Atlanta
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A high-speed chase through metro Atlanta led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania. Elijah Jennings, 28, of Philadelphia, was wanted for the shooting death of a man inside his car in May 2022. Warrants for murder and firearms possession were obtained the following month.
fox29.com
Family erects billboard on New Jersey highway to honor slain loved one
A billboard with pictures of Dominick Santiago Jr. rests alongside Route 130 in Burlington, New Jersey to honor the slain father. Family members gathered to remember Dominick on what would have been his 41st birthday.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
fox29.com
Unique meals you can make with avocados
Nonprofit organization Shared Excess is giving away 1 million avocados to prevent them from going to waste. Jim Malaby, the owner of Blueplate Restaurant, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to showcase how you can use the surplus of avocados to make creative dishes.
fox29.com
Man shot dead inside North Philadelphia home, likely more than one shooter, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Reports of gunshots led police to a home on the 4300 block of American Street, where a 26-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest just before 5 a.m.
fox29.com
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
fox29.com
Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store
PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest...
fox29.com
Philadelphia residents urged to participate in citywide fire drill
PHILADELPHIA - Do you and your family have a plan in place in the event of a fire in the home?. The City of Philadelphia is urging all residents to participate in a citywide fire drill Thursday evening, as part of Fire Prevention Week and in the interest of helping all residents to be safe, should a fire break out in the home.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man, 20, charged for dating violence incident in University of Delaware dorm, police say
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware Police Department has charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a dating violence incident on the campus. According to police, the incident occurred Thursday morning in a campus residence hall. Police say 20-year-old Sameer Ruffin of Philadelphia is facing several charges, including strangulation,...
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
fox29.com
Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in
54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
