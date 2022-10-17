ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
fox29.com

Unique meals you can make with avocados

Nonprofit organization Shared Excess is giving away 1 million avocados to prevent them from going to waste. Jim Malaby, the owner of Blueplate Restaurant, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to showcase how you can use the surplus of avocados to make creative dishes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong

Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store

PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia residents urged to participate in citywide fire drill

PHILADELPHIA - Do you and your family have a plan in place in the event of a fire in the home?. The City of Philadelphia is urging all residents to participate in a citywide fire drill Thursday evening, as part of Fire Prevention Week and in the interest of helping all residents to be safe, should a fire break out in the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in

54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

