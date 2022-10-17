ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Mama June Has Changed In Front Of Our Eyes: See Photos Of Her Transformation Over the Years

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wREr0_0ichzViC00

Mama’s transformation. June “Mama June” Shannon has switched up her appearance a lot since she made her reality TV debut on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012.

After June and her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, caught the attention of viewers, the Shannon family booked their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012. The series ran until 2014 and left a lasting impact on fans.

Following Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, June appeared as a guest on several reality TV shows before she began starring on Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2017. The show continued until 2020, when it was renamed Mama June: Road to Recovery.

Throughout her years on television, June has experimented with several different looks and her weight has fluctuated.

In 2018, the TV personality spoke to E ! News about how she dropped down to 165b lbs thanks to several surgeries. However, she admitted the drastic weight loss didn’t make the challenges in her life any easier.

“I’ve had so many surgeries in the last six months that I’ve had to lay down. I haven’t been able to go to the gym,” she told the outlet. “Yes, I do eat my junk food and yes, I do eat my comfort food. Am I wrong for that? Yes. Am I sorry? No ‘cause I’m actually fighting for my vision and that’s number one right now.”

She continued, “Gaining 25 lbs to me is nothing. I want to lose 15 lbs. I know I don’t ever want to go to 450 lbs, but honestly at 165 I felt like I was too skinny. I felt like I was losing weight too fast. Now that I plateaued between 185 and 190, I feel OK. I feel good.”

In November 2020, the TV personality exclusively told In Touch that her stint in rehab for addiction inspired her to “touch up” her appearance.

“Just the fact of the matter is that we went through rehab and, you know, I gained a little bit of weight and we wanted to do something for ourselves,” the WE tv personality said following her and then-boyfriend Geno Doak’s stint in a Florida-based facility.

“So, I ended up saying, ‘OK, I’m reaching out to [my manager] Gina Rodriguez and saying, ‘Hey, we want to do something.’ And she all hooked it up or whatever,” June added. “Because I mean, you know, when you go to rehab and you’re in your addiction, you don’t care about what you look like or whatever. After my addiction, it was like a wake-up call kind of thing.”

Keep scrolling to see June’s transformation over the years.

Comments / 1

Related
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Daily Mail

Mama June HOSPITALIZED for severe headaches and dizziness... but the Honey Boo Boo star insists she has NOT relapsed after kicking drug habit

Mama June: Road To Redemption star June Shannon has been hospitalized after what should have been a routine checkup with her doctor. The 43-year-old reality star initially informed her doctor on Monday that she had been suffering from painful headaches and dizziness recently during a regularly scheduled appointment, she told TMZ on Wednesday.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
KANSAS STATE
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
Page Six

Wendy Williams is opening a restaurant, according to Rosanna Scotto

Rosanna Scotto says that troubled chat show veteran Wendy Williams is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business. Scotto has run the star-studded Fresco by Scotto since 1993 and has apparently inspired Williams, who has had some extra time on her hands since her much-loved show went off the air in February. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the similarly beloved “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going...
NEW YORK STATE
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
extratv

Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #3

“Counting On” alum Joy-Anna Duggar has another bun in the oven!. Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. On Wednesday, Duggar wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 is on the way! Full video is on YouTube now!”. In the YouTube video, Duggar teared up after learning...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy