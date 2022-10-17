Read full article on original website
'Phenomenal Practices' Increasing Opportunities for Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard
Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard is quietly averaging a career-high in yards per touch after impressing Florida head coach Billy Napier in team practices.
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
Gators No. 1 Target Cormani McClain Sets Commitment Date
The Florida Gators will soon know the college decision for their No. 1 reruiting target in the class of 2023, cornerback Cormani McClain.
Gator Country
Collins recruiting others to join him in Gainesville with the Florida Gators
Last weekend, the Florida Gators hosted several of their commits on campus for the LSU game as they were able to help recruit other guys to join them in the class. Defensive line commit Kelby Collins (6-5, 280, Gardendale, AL. High) was on campus and liked the atmosphere inside in the Swamp.
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America Game
Orange Park High School senior Roderick Kearney has been invited to play in the Under Armour Next All-America Game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
multihousingnews.com
The Jacobson Co. Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community
Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Co. has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
WCJB
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
WCJB
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
Action News Jax
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
WCJB
Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
247Sports
Comments / 0