Gainesville, FL

News4Jax.com

Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Jacobson Co. Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community

Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Co. has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl in Clay County

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.

THE FEST 20 Logo(via thefestfl.com) THE FEST is an independent multiple-day, multiple-venue underground music festival held annually in Gainesville, FL. Originally established in 2002 THE FEST has grown from 60 bands, four stages, and two days to the massive monster it is now. This year THE FEST 20 features over 350 bands, comedians, and wrestlers, at 13 venues in and around downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
ANTHONY, FL
