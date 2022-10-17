Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
ketk.com
Upcoming events for Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Garret Hope with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about Hit the Bricks and upcoming shows at Liberty Hall. The inaugural Tyler Art Festival will be held soon, which is designed to increase visibility of local artists and attract people to Downtown Tyler. Along with that, new shows are slated to come to Liberty Hall in October.
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Bowie
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday
GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
Visit the Tyler ScotFest on Oct. 22
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Derrick Pearcy and Samuel Marshall visited East Texas Live on Wednesday to invite everyone to the Tyler ScotFest. They said they want to share their culture and heritage with other East Texans. The event is going to be hosted on Oct. 22 at the South Spring Baptist Church. For more information, […]
KLTV
Students rate vendors at Longview food service show
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Students need to eat, and if it’s tasty and nutritious as well, everybody’s happy. That’s why Region 7 puts on an annual Food Service Show at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. And this is one of the few times students get to fill out the report card for adults.
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
KLTV
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will have plenty for Thanksgiving despite turkey shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s hard to believe, but we’re only five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Inflation and a turkey shortage this year could ruin dinner for many families across the country. According to the CDC, the bird flu has infected almost 48 million birds in the U.S. But in East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys […]
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers (Express included), La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores,...
The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
ketk.com
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
KLTV
Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will be in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign calls a “Get Out the Vote” rally. The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exchange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview. KLTV anchor...
1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police have confirmed that one person is dead. The wreck happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Wednesday morning. All southbound lanes are closed for traffic and...
Comments / 0