Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
The Creepy True Story Behind ‘The Watcher' on Netflix
Sometimes, home is where the horror is. That's certainly the case on Netflix's "The Watcher," starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Broaddus, the new owners of a stately home in the New Jersey suburbs who can't believe their good fortune. Until the first letter arrives. Feeling...
NBC Chicago
‘House of the Dragon' Season One Finale Leaks Online
HBO is aware and "disappointed" after their highly anticipated season one finale to "House of the Dragon" has leaked to the internet. HBO blamed a distribution partner in the "EMEA," or Europe, Middle East, and Africa, region for the leak. The statement also stated that the series' tenth episode was only available on illegal torrent sites and that HBO is "aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet."
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Netflix Delaying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Docuseries Amid 'Crown' Complaints: Report
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be grateful for the extra time in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.
‘The Crown’ Under Fire! Crew Members Fear a ‘Line Has Been Crossed’ While a Former Prime Minister Labels Season 5 ‘Malicious Nonsense’
Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ is already causing controversy and it doesn’t even premiere on Netflix until November 9.
Didn’t Nobody Give a Shit What Happened to Carlotta by James Hannaham review – a voice that can’t be jailed
The American writer is completely committed to the comic, controversial voice of a prison leaver in this energetic, touching novel
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Renewed Their Vows
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!. Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story. “From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it...
Sports Reporter References Every Taylor Swift ‘Midnights' Song During Broadcast
What better way to honor Taylor Swift than to use cryptic references like the singer-songwriter does with seemingly every album, song and video release?. Sportsnets’ Faizal Khamisa is clearly a Swift stan because he challenged her at her own game during his morning broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 22. The...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0