food-safety.com
FDA Small Entity Compliance Guide for LAAF Program
To help small entities participate in or comply with the Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods (LAAF) program, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a guidance. In addition to the Small Entity Compliance Guide, FDA has provided other resources regarding the LAAF program in recent months, including a dashboard and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs).
food-safety.com
AMR, WGS Food Safety Developments in UK
The UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) recently published a review of its scientific accomplishments throughout 2021. The report highlights certain developments that impact food safety regarding whole genome sequencing (WGS) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). APHA has reported an ongoing transition from conventional serotyping to WGS-based typing of Salmonella....
Vaccine Makers Mull Price Increase For COVID-19 Boosters Amid Falling Demand
With the dwindling demand for COVID-19 shots, vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc PFE, BioNTech SE BNTX, Moderna Inc MRNA, and Novavax Inc NVAX could possibly raise prices to meet Wall Street forecasts. The hike could be as much as three times current levels. Citing a recent poll by Kaiser...
food-safety.com
Lessons Learned from Retail Food Regulatory Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic
A review published in the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice provides insight into the challenges of conducting retail food inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic, and summarizes lessons that can be learned for prioritizing retail food regulatory actions in the face of future unprecedented public health circumstances. The review...
food-safety.com
FAO Reviews Food Safety of Cell-Based Foods: Terminology, Production, Regulation
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has turned its attention to cell-based foods (also known as “cultivated foods,” “lab-grown foods,” or “cultured foods”), with three new documents discussing food safety aspects of the novel commodity: the terminologies, the generic production process, and existing regulatory frameworks.
