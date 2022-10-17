Read full article on original website
RCPD investigating stabbing in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man reported a known 45-year-old man stabbed him on an unspecified date. Additional details on the...
Man accused of setting fire that damaged Kan. home, 3 other buildings
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the report of a house fire at 710 SW Polk Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy...
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Kan. man fleeing police at over 100mph accused of double murder
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas man faces 2nd Degree murder and other felony charges for the Oct. 2, crash in downtown Kansas City that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jose Angel Vega, 28, Kansas City, Kansas,...
3 charged for firing shots at police during I-70, I-435 chase
KANSAS CITY —Three Kansas City-area men are charged for last week's fleeing from police at high speeds as shots were fired from their vehicle at Independence police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kammron C. Tucker, 27, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Assault...
Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
Sheriff: Kansas woman was transporting drugs with kids in van
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2001 Ford van west of Mayetta for an alleged registration violation, according to sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff...
RCPD: Suspect cut security wire to make theft at mall
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center, 102 Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Kan. school district issued evacuation order due to bomb threat
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 430 officials investigated a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from school district superintendent Jason Cline and Horton Police Chief Jon Boller. Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, the school district issued an evacuation procedure after police alerted the school of...
KCPD: 4 fentanyl deaths including a toddler this month
KANSAS CITY —The fentanyl crisis is getting worse. The Kansas City Police Department responded to four confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths, including a toddler, in a 13-day timespan during the month of October, according to a release from the agency. In addition, the department has investigated several other suspected fentanyl...
Driver injured after truck became wedged under Kan. bridge
DOUGLAS COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident Monday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's office, a dump truck driven by a 63-year-old was northbound on E 1600 Road, the extension of O'Connell Road in Lawrence. He failed to lower the dump bed before...
Kan. woman injured after car crash into assisted living center
ATCHISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Monday in Atchison. A vehicle driven by Joan Prohaska, 82, Atchison, was maneuvering in a parking lot at the Gran Villa of Atchison in the 1600 block Riley , according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Prohaska lost control...
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a carbon monoxide leak was detected Wednesday at a Kansas City elementary school, officials said. The eight people taken to hospitals from Longfellow Elementary School suffered nausea and dizziness but none suffered...
🎥Funeral held for Kan. soldier who died in attack on Pearl Harbor
MANHATTAN - More than 80 years after being killed while serving on the USS California, Seaman Second Class Pete Turk's repatriated remains were finally laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan. Born in Roseland Kansas, Turk enlisted in the US Navy on September 24,...
Kansas man dies after car rear-ends flatbed trailer
ANDERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Anderson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Ford Escort driven by Dakota R. Kirkland, 30, Weld, was northbound on U.S. 169 at SW Missouri Road. The car rear-ended the flatbed trailer pulled by a...
KC-area school district defends response to slavery petition
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district faced a massive disruption after four freshmen students posted a “petition” that suggested restarting slavery, district officials said in a response to a federal lawsuit filed by the students' parents. One student at Park Hill South High School...
Geary County Sheriff will conduct a town hall meeting
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson and command staff will have a town hall meeting for an open discussion about what is happening at the department and in the county. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Geary County Senior Center on South Spring Valley Rd,. Sheriff...
Sheriff's Deputies respond to an early morning accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 6000 block of Davis Creek Rd. Elwin Roberts, Dwight, was traveling northbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when a donkey was struck in the roadway. Roberts was not injured.
Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school
FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — The grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Kansas will be searched to determined if any Indigenous children were buried there, state officials said. The Kansas Historical Society, which owns the site in Fairway, is contracting with the University of Kansas Center for...
