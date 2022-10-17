ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCPD investigating stabbing in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man reported a known 45-year-old man stabbed him on an unspecified date. Additional details on the...
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
RCPD: Suspect cut security wire to make theft at mall

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center, 102 Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Kan. school district issued evacuation order due to bomb threat

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 430 officials investigated a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from school district superintendent Jason Cline and Horton Police Chief Jon Boller. Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, the school district issued an evacuation procedure after police alerted the school of...
KCPD: 4 fentanyl deaths including a toddler this month

KANSAS CITY —The fentanyl crisis is getting worse. The Kansas City Police Department responded to four confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths, including a toddler, in a 13-day timespan during the month of October, according to a release from the agency. In addition, the department has investigated several other suspected fentanyl...
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a carbon monoxide leak was detected Wednesday at a Kansas City elementary school, officials said. The eight people taken to hospitals from Longfellow Elementary School suffered nausea and dizziness but none suffered...
Kansas man dies after car rear-ends flatbed trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Anderson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Ford Escort driven by Dakota R. Kirkland, 30, Weld, was northbound on U.S. 169 at SW Missouri Road. The car rear-ended the flatbed trailer pulled by a...
KC-area school district defends response to slavery petition

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district faced a massive disruption after four freshmen students posted a “petition” that suggested restarting slavery, district officials said in a response to a federal lawsuit filed by the students' parents. One student at Park Hill South High School...
Geary County Sheriff will conduct a town hall meeting

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson and command staff will have a town hall meeting for an open discussion about what is happening at the department and in the county. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Geary County Senior Center on South Spring Valley Rd,. Sheriff...
Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — The grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Kansas will be searched to determined if any Indigenous children were buried there, state officials said. The Kansas Historical Society, which owns the site in Fairway, is contracting with the University of Kansas Center for...
