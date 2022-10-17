ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Electioneering Straight Out Of The Mayor’s Office –

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who was elected by 10.9% of the registered voters (82% of a 13.76% voter turnout) in Dolton, apparently decided it was a good idea to go live to Facebook from the Mayor’s office. We don’t know who the guy filming this is but believe him to be a village or township employee.
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker, Bailey clash in final debate before Nov. 8

CHICAGO - After four months of calling Chicago a "hellhole," Darren Bailey coined a new nickname Tuesday night during what was likely the final, face-to-face debate between Democrat JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger. "I’m gonna call it Pritzkerville, because every one of the governor's extreme policies are destroying the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County treasurer calls for change in property tax loophole that costs residents millions

CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey

Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

City Council purchases vacant Hovland Court property for affordable housing

Evanston recently purchased a house on Hovland Court that has been vacant for several years. City Council approved the purchase of a property at 1808 Hovland Ct. at an October 11 Administration and Public Works meeting. The city will donate the property to Community Partners for Affordable Housing, a nonprofit that aims to develop and provide affordable housing in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?

Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago

CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy