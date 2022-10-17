Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Polling Places Have Changed for Many Chicago Voters. Here's How to Check
Do you know where to cast your ballot on Election Day? If you live in Chicago, chances are your polling place might not be the same as previous elections. Thousands of Chicago voters are being urged to check where their polling places are after significant changes were made to the city’s precinct maps.
See Who Will Be On Your Ballot in Illinois for the General Election
There are several important races happening in Illinois for the November election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote. To find out who you can vote for in many of the major races -...
Electioneering Straight Out Of The Mayor’s Office –
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who was elected by 10.9% of the registered voters (82% of a 13.76% voter turnout) in Dolton, apparently decided it was a good idea to go live to Facebook from the Mayor’s office. We don’t know who the guy filming this is but believe him to be a village or township employee.
Mayoral election Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot campaign raises $1M in 3 months, spends over half of it
CHICAGO -- The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank - nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
Pritzker, Bailey clash in final debate before Nov. 8
CHICAGO - After four months of calling Chicago a "hellhole," Darren Bailey coined a new nickname Tuesday night during what was likely the final, face-to-face debate between Democrat JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger. "I’m gonna call it Pritzkerville, because every one of the governor's extreme policies are destroying the...
Cook Co. treasurer says Chicago, suburbs losing tens of millions of dollars through tax law loophole
Tens of millions of dollars are being drained out of minority communities by a loophole in a law that is currently on the books.
Cook County treasurer calls for change in property tax loophole that costs residents millions
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?
CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Illinois SAFE-T Act: State leaders, residents debate pros and cons in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The raging debate over the SAFE-T Act has made its way to the western suburbs. It was a chance for local leaders to explain the law and for curious residents to ask questions. The controversial SAFE-T Act was passed last year in the middle of the night,...
Here are some things to know before you vote for (or against) the Cook County judges on your ballot
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
City Council purchases vacant Hovland Court property for affordable housing
Evanston recently purchased a house on Hovland Court that has been vacant for several years. City Council approved the purchase of a property at 1808 Hovland Ct. at an October 11 Administration and Public Works meeting. The city will donate the property to Community Partners for Affordable Housing, a nonprofit that aims to develop and provide affordable housing in Evanston.
La Niña winter forecast: Chicago should brace for more snow than normal, NOAA says
Break out your shovel and stock up on salt! It sounds like this winter could be a snowy one in Chicago.
Abortion Funds See Surge in Demand as Out-of-State Patients Flood Illinois
Demand for abortions in Illinois is surging, and so are requests for help. In the first three months of 2022, Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF) said 80% of its callers were from out of state. "In 2018, we supported less than 200 people. Now, we hear from that many people in...
When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?
Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
Community group at odds with shelter, city over donations for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO - A Pilsen-based community group at odds with city and shelter officials over how to get donations to immigrants bused from Texas says it plans to continue providing items directly to the newly arrived community. For weeks, the Mural Movement along with other community leaders have stopped by the...
More people are renting than ever. But what Chicago zip codes boast the highest share of renters?
With the cost of building a home at an all-time high, the dream of homeownership is taking a backseat for many people in America. Renting is at the highest level in half a century, and 43.7 million U.S. households are currently making do in rented apartments. But how does renting...
Protesters expected to rally in Chicago, demanding accountability for Jan. 6
CHICAGO - Protesters want their voices heard in the Jan. 6 investigation. They are scheduled to gather Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza. They will be joining protests in more than 70 cities across the country. Chicago activists will be demanding accountability for former President Donald Trump and his...
Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago
CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
