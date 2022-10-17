Read full article on original website
64-year-old Rogers Co. man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 64-year-old Owasso man was killed in an ATV accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
KWCH.com
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Emporia gazette.com
Fredonia man shot west of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction
The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
Stolen Car Recovered After Chase In Tulsa
A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number of a car leaving an apartment complex in Tulsa when the results came back that the car was stolen. The officer...
1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at Owasso construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at a construction site in Owasso, near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. Not only did the vandals tear up equipment, but they also dug up part of the road which damaged the car of an innocent driver.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Welch Girls Cold Case; search turns up unusual items but nothing related to two missing teens
PICHER, Okla. – Federal, state, and tribal investigators spent Thursday in Picher looking for the remains of two missing Craig County teenage girls. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman are presumed dead. The 16-year-old best friends were last seen on Dec. 30, 1999. Investigators believe after they were kidnapped they...
Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting
Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
Wanted man arrested after traffic stop in Parsons, Kansas
A traffic stop in Parsons, Kansas lead to the arrest of a wanted felon who had warrants out of Cherokee County for his arrest.
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery
Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
kggfradio.com
In Two Traffic Stops Chanute PD Arrests Three For Drugs
Two traffic stops on South Santa Fe Ave. in Chanute net three arrests for drugs. On Saturday officers with the Chanute Police Department stopped 42-year-old Melissa Elder, of Humbolt and arrested Elder for driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Also arrested in the stop was 59-year-old Tanya Martin of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
kggfradio.com
On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act
Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
FBI back in Picher; another search underway for Welch girls’ remains
Authorities are back in Picher, Oklahoma searching for the remains of the Welch, Oklahoma girls. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman went missing in 1999.
