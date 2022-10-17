ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copan, OK

KWCH.com

Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Emporia gazette.com

Fredonia man shot west of Emporia

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
EMPORIA, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction

The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stolen Car Recovered After Chase In Tulsa

A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number of a car leaving an apartment complex in Tulsa when the results came back that the car was stolen. The officer...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery

Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

In Two Traffic Stops Chanute PD Arrests Three For Drugs

Two traffic stops on South Santa Fe Ave. in Chanute net three arrests for drugs. On Saturday officers with the Chanute Police Department stopped 42-year-old Melissa Elder, of Humbolt and arrested Elder for driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Also arrested in the stop was 59-year-old Tanya Martin of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
CHANUTE, KS
kggfradio.com

On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act

Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS

