WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 after her 6-year-old child was found to weigh only 15 pounds. The investigation started on on Sept. 21, 2022 after an exterminator entered the suspect’s room at an inn and saw the victim as looking like “a skeleton lying in a pack and play,” according to an arrest affidavit. The man then reportedly realized it was a 6-year-old after the child moved his head toward him. Police became involved after the exterminator told his supervisor, who then called law enforcement.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO